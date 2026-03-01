Aaron Jones' New Path Could Lead Him Back to Packers

It’s been almost two years since the Green Bay Packers released Aaron Jones, but there’s a small part of the franchise that has never left him.



Jones has shown admiration for the Packers despite joining the Minnesota Vikings in the spring of 2024, and head coach Matt LaFleur reciprocated his statements, calling Jones one of his favorite players that he’s ever coached shortly before his return to Lambeau Field that fall.

At the tail end of his career, it felt like that was the end of his time in green and gold. But another opportunity appeared when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings have informed Jones that he will be released by the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 11.

Jones isn’t the same player he once was in Green Bay, but there’s just enough opportunity for him to return to the Packers when his release becomes official.

Aaron Jones Could Be Set Up for Final Act with Packers After Release

The Packers’ backfield is an under-the-radar need this offseason.



Green Bay has an established starter in Josh Jacobs; however, the depth chart behind him has plenty of questions after the Packers opted not to tender restricted free agent Emanuel Wilson on Saturday night, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

While Green Bay could give MarShawn Lloyd a chance to win the No. 2 job this offseason, his injury history necessitates a backup plan, and Jones could be a strong solution.

Jones started strong after leaving the Packers, running for a career-high 1,138 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings in 2024. His performance tailed off due to injury, though, running for 548 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season.

While the Vikings handed the ball 255 times during the 2024 campaign, the injuries suggest he’d be better in a complementary role at this point in his career. Slotting in behind Jacobs would be one way to begin a successful reunion, but it could also benefit Lloyd, who could have competition for that spot and leap Jones if he stays healthy over the course of next season.

Of course, there would be some obstacles. Jones would be returning to Green Bay to be the backup to Jacobs, whom the Packers chose over him following his release in 2024. He may look to recoup some of the $10 million in salary he was set to make with the Vikings before his release, which could convince the Packers to look for younger, cheaper options.

Then again, Jones could chase a Super Bowl ring, and there’s a strong chance that he could get one by going back to Green Bay.



LaFleur’s comments, although they were from a few years ago, suggest the door may be open, and the Packers could benefit if Jones decides to walk through following his release.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: