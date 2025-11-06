Aaron Banks’ Injury Saga Continues with Another Turn in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers saw multiple players depart with injuries from last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Among those injured was none other than starting offensive lineman Aaron Banks.

Banks, who has had an up-and-down first season in Green Bay, sustained a stinger in the first half against the Panthers and was listed as questionable to return. However, Banks never did, which didn’t surprise Packers fans, given how banged he’s been, dating back to the preseason.

That said, the Packers got some good news to kick off practice this week, as Banks was back on the field on Thursday, along with Matthew Golden and Colby Wooden, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Aaron Banks Quickly Returns to Practice After Departing Week 9 with Stinger

The veteran offensive lineman only played nine snaps before going down with the stinger, but still had the highest offensive grade on the Packers, per PFF. Banks produced an 86.1 overall grade and did not allow a single pressure.

Granted, it was a small sample size, as we don’t know what the full result would’ve been. But heading into last week’s game against Carolina, the 28-year-old offensive lineman had a 55.1 overall grade (ranked 54th among 82 qualified guards) for the season. He’s also not been good as a run blocker with a 49.7 grade (69th).

However, that doesn’t all fall on Banks, as the entire Packers’ offensive line has fallen short of expectations due to injuries and just inconsistent play.

The veteran lineman has missed two games this season due to ankle and groin injuries. That said, if you’re a Packers fan, the hope is that Banks can stay injury-free going into this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ defensive line as a whole has been underwhelming, especially on the edge, but it will present a good test for Banks. Philadelphia has a good set of interior players led by Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo, who will look to wreak havoc and blow up plays in the backfield.

Ojomo has four sacks on the season, along with 28 pressures (ranked seventh among 124 qualified defensive linemen), and a stellar 79.5 overall grade (good for eighth).

Therefore, it will be imperative for Banks to hold up his end of the bargain to give Jordan Love time in the pocket, but also open up running lanes for Josh Jacobs, which has been an issue this season.

