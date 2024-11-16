Dairyland Express
53 Packers Ranked from First to Worst Heading Into Week 11

As Green Bay returns from their bye week to face the Chicago Bears, we are going to start a new weekly tradition: Ranking every player on the Packers.

By Brian Sampson

Green Bay Packers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Green Bay Packers v Jacksonville Jaguars / Mike Carlson/GettyImages
As the Green Bay Packers return from their bye week to face the Chicago Bears, we are going to start a new weekly tradition: Ranking every player on the Packers' active roster from 1 to 53.

This ranking is based, in part, on PFF's grading system and positional importance and value. Playing time is also factored into the equation. For example, if someone has a high PFF grade but has only played five snaps compared to someone who has logged 150 snaps but has a lower grade, the latter will likely be ranked higher.

It's not meant to be perfect. It's a starting point to help us shape future lists as we approach the playoffs. It will be based on someone's entire body of work and not just one game. So, without further ado, let's dive in.

  1. Xavier McKinney
  2. Josh Jacobs: A huge credit goes to general manager Brian Gutekunst. He found two guys who have been the Packers' two best players so far this season.
  3. Zach Tom
  4. Jayden Reed
  5. Jordan Love: The Packers will only go as far as Jordan Love can carry them. If he ends up at or near the top of this list over the second half of the season, it probably means Green Bay is rising in the standings as well.
  6. Jaire Alexander
  7. Daniel Whelan: It's odd to have a punter in this spot, but Daniel Whelan has earned it (and there's a case he should be even higher).
  8. Evan Williams
  9. Christian Watson
  10. Elgton Jenkins
  11. Romeo Doubs
  12. Tucker Kraft
  13. Malik Willis
  14. Rashan Gary: Gary has been a major disappointment this season, as opposing offensive tackles have basically neutralized him.
  15. Eric Wilson
  16. Rasheed Walker
  17. Kiesean Nixon
  18. Kenny Clark: Clark is another disappointment. He should be a lot higher on this list.
  19. Javon Bullard
  20. Edgerrin Cooper
  21. Devonte Wyatt: Wyatt has begun to string together some strong performances. Now he just needs to stay healthy.
  22. Kingsley Enagbare
  23. Dontayvion Wicks
  24. Emanuel Wilson
  25. Karl Brooks
  26. Sean Rhyan
  27. Brandon McManus
  28. Matt Orzech
  29. Colby Wooden
  30. Bo Melton
  31. Isaiah McDuffie
  32. Josh Myers
  33. Jordan Morgan
  34. Quay Walker: Myers and Walker are two starters who have been very inconsistent this season. They need to step up if they want to stick around Green Bay.
  35. Lukas Van Ness: The Packers need more from him. Enough said.
  36. Ben Sims
  37. Carrington Valentine
  38. T.J. Slaton
  39. Eric Stokes: Kevin King 2.0.
  40. Corey Ballentine
  41. Chris Brooks
  42. MarShawn Lloyd: Lloyd can't catch a break. His practice window just opened for his return from injured reserve, but now he's out with appendicitis.
  43. Malik Heath
  44. Zayne Anderson
  45. Arron Mosby: Mosby will have a huge change to earn more playing time following the trade of Preston Smith.
  46. John Fitzpatrick
  47. Andre Dillard
  48. Kadeem Telfort
  49. Kitan Oladapo
  50. Ty’Ron Hopper
  51. Jacob Monk
  52. Travis Glover
  53. Brenton Cox Jr.

