53 Packers Ranked from First to Worst Heading Into Week 11
As the Green Bay Packers return from their bye week to face the Chicago Bears, we are going to start a new weekly tradition: Ranking every player on the Packers' active roster from 1 to 53.
This ranking is based, in part, on PFF's grading system and positional importance and value. Playing time is also factored into the equation. For example, if someone has a high PFF grade but has only played five snaps compared to someone who has logged 150 snaps but has a lower grade, the latter will likely be ranked higher.
It's not meant to be perfect. It's a starting point to help us shape future lists as we approach the playoffs. It will be based on someone's entire body of work and not just one game. So, without further ado, let's dive in.
- Xavier McKinney
- Josh Jacobs: A huge credit goes to general manager Brian Gutekunst. He found two guys who have been the Packers' two best players so far this season.
- Zach Tom
- Jayden Reed
- Jordan Love: The Packers will only go as far as Jordan Love can carry them. If he ends up at or near the top of this list over the second half of the season, it probably means Green Bay is rising in the standings as well.
- Jaire Alexander
- Daniel Whelan: It's odd to have a punter in this spot, but Daniel Whelan has earned it (and there's a case he should be even higher).
- Evan Williams
- Christian Watson
- Elgton Jenkins
- Romeo Doubs
- Tucker Kraft
- Malik Willis
- Rashan Gary: Gary has been a major disappointment this season, as opposing offensive tackles have basically neutralized him.
- Eric Wilson
- Rasheed Walker
- Kiesean Nixon
- Kenny Clark: Clark is another disappointment. He should be a lot higher on this list.
- Javon Bullard
- Edgerrin Cooper
- Devonte Wyatt: Wyatt has begun to string together some strong performances. Now he just needs to stay healthy.
- Kingsley Enagbare
- Dontayvion Wicks
- Emanuel Wilson
- Karl Brooks
- Sean Rhyan
- Brandon McManus
- Matt Orzech
- Colby Wooden
- Bo Melton
- Isaiah McDuffie
- Josh Myers
- Jordan Morgan
- Quay Walker: Myers and Walker are two starters who have been very inconsistent this season. They need to step up if they want to stick around Green Bay.
- Lukas Van Ness: The Packers need more from him. Enough said.
- Ben Sims
- Carrington Valentine
- T.J. Slaton
- Eric Stokes: Kevin King 2.0.
- Corey Ballentine
- Chris Brooks
- MarShawn Lloyd: Lloyd can't catch a break. His practice window just opened for his return from injured reserve, but now he's out with appendicitis.
- Malik Heath
- Zayne Anderson
- Arron Mosby: Mosby will have a huge change to earn more playing time following the trade of Preston Smith.
- John Fitzpatrick
- Andre Dillard
- Kadeem Telfort
- Kitan Oladapo
- Ty’Ron Hopper
- Jacob Monk
- Travis Glover
- Brenton Cox Jr.