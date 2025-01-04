5 Secret Weapons Who Could Lead Packers on Deep Playoff Run
Brenton Cox Jr.
For the Packers to make a deep playoff run, the defense will need to pull its weight. Jeff Hafley’s unit has been solid, but inconsistency from high-profile players has left gaps that need to be filled.
That's where Brenton Cox Jr. could be a surprise contributor who could play a pivotal role in Green Bay’s postseason success.
Cox’s emergence began when the Packers traded Preston Smith at the deadline. Before the trade, Cox hadn’t logged a single defensive snap. Since then, he’s played at least 20 snaps in every game, making the most of his newfound opportunity.
Despite limited reps, Cox has already recorded four sacks, good for third on the team, along with three additional quarterback hits. His knack for getting to the quarterback has injected some much-needed energy into Green Bay’s pass rush.
The playoffs will test the Packers’ defense in ways the regular season hasn’t, particularly with Jaire Alexander sidelined. Without their top cornerback, Green Bay’s secondary will be vulnerable if opposing quarterbacks have time to sit in the pocket. That makes the pass rush critical, and Cox will be a key piece of the puzzle.
Cox’s role is straightforward but vital: win his one-on-one matchups. He won’t command double teams or chip blocks, which means the Packers need him to capitalize on single coverage situations. His speed and tenacity off the edge could create the kind of pressure that disrupts timing and forces mistakes.
While Cox isn’t a household name, his impact could be significant. The Packers’ postseason success may hinge on contributions from players like him—unheralded but capable of making game-changing plays. If Cox can deliver, he could go from a midseason afterthought to a postseason hero.