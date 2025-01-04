5 Secret Weapons Who Could Lead Packers on Deep Playoff Run
A year after falling heartbreakingly short in the Divisional Round, the Green Bay Packers are gearing up for another postseason run. This time, they’re aiming to channel that playoff magic—and take it a couple of steps further.
The Packers have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, but their Wild Card opponent remains up in the air. Depending on how Sunday’s games play out, Green Bay could face the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Philadelphia Eagles. Each matchup comes with its own set of challenges, with the Eagles looming as the clear worst-case scenario.
Regardless of who lines up across from them, the Packers will need to fire on all cylinders to make a deep postseason push. That means star performances from the likes of Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney, but also critical contributions from unexpected places.
Here are five secret weapons who could be the difference-makers in Green Bay’s playoff run.
Rasheed Walker
The Packers' offensive line might just be the most underappreciated unit in the NFL. They don’t boast the big-name stars that headline other teams, but they’ve quietly assembled a group of versatile, high-performing linemen who keep the engine running. And while Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom often steal what little spotlight the group gets, Rasheed Walker has been a revelation this season.
Tasked with protecting Love’s blindside, Walker has risen to the occasion. He has allowed just three sacks and three quarterback hits all year, showcasing a level of poise and reliability that belies his age and experience. His performance has been instrumental in giving Love the time he needs to develop into the Packers’ franchise quarterback.
For the Packers to make a deep playoff run, Walker will need to elevate his game yet again. Green Bay will face some of the league’s fiercest defensive fronts in January, and Walker’s ability to neutralize edge rushers and keep Love upright will be critical. A clean pocket for Love means more opportunities for him to exploit defenses with his arm—and fewer chances for opponents to derail the Packers’ offense.