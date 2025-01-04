Packers’ Wild Card Playoff Opponents: Best and Worst Case Scenarios
The Green Bay Packers are playoff-bound, but their Wild Card opponent is still up in the air heading into Week 18.
With three possibilities—at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at Los Angeles Rams, or at Philadelphia Eagles—Green Bay won't be strategically maneuvering for matchups, but they certainly have a rooting interest in how things shake out.
Some opponents present clear advantages, while others make the road to advancing a lot steeper. Let’s dive into the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Packers in the Wild Card round.
Best-Case Scenario: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
To be clear: The Buccaneers aren’t pushovers.
Any team with Baker Mayfield under center comes with a boom-or-bust unpredictability that can make or break a playoff game. But if you’re the Packers, this is clearly the opponent you want to see next weekend.
As volatile as Mayfield’s highs can be, his lows are equally devastating—for the Buccaneers.
The former No. 1 pick has thrown 15 interceptions this season, creating plenty of turnover opportunities for Green Bay’s defense. Mayfield’s gunslinger mentality can work against him in high-pressure moments, and the Packers’ secondary is well-equipped to capitalize on those mistakes.
Defensively, Tampa Bay doesn’t pose the same threats as some of the other potential matchups. The Bucs rank 29th in passing yards allowed and 20th in touchdown receptions allowed, which bodes well for Jordan Love and Green Bay’s air attack. Tampa Bay also sits at 18th in points given up per game, making them vulnerable to a balanced offensive approach.
The Packers will have to respect Tampa Bay’s ability to create chaos, but the Bucs’ inconsistency makes them the most beatable team in Green Bay’s Wild Card pool.
Worst-Case Scenario: Philadelphia Eagles
This is the matchup Packers fans want no part of. Philadelphia, tied for the fourth-most wins in the league with 13, is a legitimate Super Bowl contender and a nightmare opponent for Green Bay.
The two teams met in Week 1, a matchup that now feels like a lifetime ago. While there’s value in revisiting that game, it was played on a neutral field under slippery conditions—a far cry from the hostile environment of Lincoln Financial Field, where this rematch would take place.
Stopping the Eagles’ offense presents a huge challenge.
They have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL, capable of torching opponents through the air or pounding the ball on the ground. Saquon Barkley has already surpassed 2,000 rushing yards, and quarterback Jalen Hurts adds another dimension with his ability to make plays with his legs. The dual-threat nature of this backfield is a defensive coordinator’s worst nightmare.
There's also the wide receivers. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have combined for over 1,900 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, forming one of the league’s most dangerous duos. For a Packers secondary potentially missing its top cover corner in Jaire Alexander, this matchup is daunting.
The Packers don’t control their Wild Card opponent, but the stakes couldn’t be higher. A date with Tampa Bay offers the best path to advance, while a trip to Philadelphia sets up an uphill battle against one of the NFL’s elite teams. Somewhere in between lies the Rams, a team that brings its own unique set of challenges.
For Green Bay, the playoff road will begin next weekend. The only question is whether it starts with opportunity—or a gauntlet.