5 Packers With The Most to Gain In The Playoffs
Brenton Cox Jr.
The Packers’ pass rush has been a mixed bag this season, with high-priced stars like Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark failing to consistently live up to their contracts. Others in the rotation have struggled to pick up the slack, leaving Green Bay searching for answers in one of the most critical areas of their defense.
That's where Brenton Cox Jr can step up to the plate.
When the Packers traded Preston Smith at the deadline, it was a gamble, a hope that younger players like Cox would rise to the occasion. And that’s exactly what he’s done.
Before the Smith trade, Cox hadn’t logged a single defensive snap. Since then, he’s been a revelation, playing at least 20 snaps in every game and tallying 17 quarterback pressures and four sacks over that span. For an undrafted free agent that was a reclamation project, Cox has turned into a legitimate contributor to Green Bay’s defense.
Cox missed last week’s game against the Bears due to injury, but the Packers are hopeful he can return for the playoffs. If he’s healthy, his role will be crucial. Disrupting opposing quarterbacks is the best way to throw an offense off rhythm, and Cox has proven capable of doing just that.
For Cox, the stakes extend beyond this postseason. He’s auditioning for a more prominent role in 2025 and beyond. Once a five-star recruit whose college career was marred by off-field issues, Cox has rebuilt his narrative with the Packers. A strong playoff showing could cement his place in Green Bay’s plans and perhaps even make him a starter next season.
This postseason isn’t just about helping Green Bay make a run—it’s about Cox proving that he’s a key piece of their defensive future.