5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Sunday Night Football Win
Jordan Love
Jordan Love is heating up in the second half of the season—again. Last year, he rode a late surge to guide the Packers to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth in what many expected to be a rebuilding season. They weren’t done there, either, upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and nearly toppling the mighty San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.
Against Seattle, Love completed 20 of 27 passes (74 percent) for 229 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a stellar 123.8 passer rating. It marked his fourth straight game without a pick, during which he’s thrown seven touchdowns.
Not coincidentally, it’s also the Packers’ fourth consecutive game scoring at least 30 points. The offense rises and falls with Love, and right now, it’s rising.
Love blended precision with big-play ability, finding Christian Watson for 36 yards, throwing one up to Tucker Kraft for 26 yards, Romeo Doubs for a 22-yard touchdown, and Josh Jacobs for a 21-yard catch-and-run. His ability to mix methodical drives with explosive moments was key to Green Bay’s success.
Head coach Matt LaFleur deserves credit for crafting a balanced game plan, dialing up 26 runs for Jacobs to complement the passing attack. That balance kept Seattle’s defense on its heels and allowed Love to dissect them.
As the Packers push for the playoffs, Love’s improved decision-making will be critical. Mistakes from earlier in the season can’t resurface if Green Bay hopes to be taken seriously as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
