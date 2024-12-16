5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Sunday Night Football Win
Romeo Doubs
If you combined the best traits of the Packers' wide receivers—Jayden Reed’s quickness, Dontayvion Wicks’ route running, Christian Watson’s measurables, and Romeo Doubs’ hands—you’d have a nearly perfect player.
Doubs’ infamously strong hands were on full display against the Seahawks, but his sheer physical strength stole the spotlight early in the game.
On a first-quarter slant at the six-yard line, Doubs caught the ball with a defender immediately wrapping him up. Instead of going down, the third-year receiver planted his legs and drove backward into the end zone, dragging the defender along for the ride.
That wouldn’t be his only highlight of the night. In the fourth quarter, Doubs iced the game with an impressive 22-yard touchdown grab. He showcased his reliable hands once again, plucking the ball just off his shoestrings for his second score of the evening. It was an impressive throw and catch by Jordan Love and Doubs.
Returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Doubs finished the game with three receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns. While the stat line doesn’t jump off the page, his knack for delivering in critical moments does.
Doubs has become one of Love’s go-to targets in high-leverage situations, particularly on third downs and in the red zone. That trust was evident on Sunday night, as Doubs came through yet again when the Packers needed him most. He’s proving to be an invaluable piece of this offense as Green Bay pushes toward the playoffs.