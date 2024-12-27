5 Packers Who Can Carry Green Bay to the Super Bowl
With the Green Bay Packers officially punching their ticket to the playoffs, the conversation shifts to the ultimate goal: hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
The timing couldn’t be better. The Packers are hitting their stride, outscoring opponents 64-13 over the last two weeks and firmly establishing themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They’re clicking on all cylinders, with both the offense and defense peaking when it matters most.
Of course, the NFL playoffs are unpredictable. A single bounce—lucky or unlucky—can completely rewrite a team’s postseason destiny. But luck only goes so far. To make a deep run, teams need their best players performing at their absolute peak when the stakes are highest.
With that in mind, here are five Packers who could carry Green Bay to the Super Bowl.
Rashan Gary
Nothing throws an offense off its rhythm like relentless pressure on the quarterback. Disrupt the pocket, and suddenly, the opposing game plan shrinks to hurried throws and short, predictable plays. For Green Bay, Rashan Gary is the player who can bring that kind of chaos.
By his standards, this hasn’t been Gary’s most productive season. His seven sacks would mark his second-lowest total in the last five years. But don’t let the raw numbers fool you—Gary’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet.
Under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Gary has fully embraced his role in a more disciplined system. He’s become a more consistent force against the run, setting the edge effectively and denying ball carriers the chance to bounce outside. That improvement has helped solidify a Packers defense that struggled in this area earlier in the season.
In a win-or-go-home playoff game, disrupting even two or three drives could be the difference between advancing and going home. If Gary can find his groove as a pass rusher, Green Bay’s defense becomes exponentially more dangerous.