Packers' Best-Case Playoff Opponents, Ranked
The Green Bay Packers punched their ticket to the playoffs in style on Monday night, obliterating the New Orleans Saints 34-0. They’ve outscored their opponents 64-13 over the past two weeks and appear to be firing on all cylinders at the perfect time.
With their postseason spot secured, the focus now shifts to playoff matchups. The Packers could face as many as eight different teams, so let’s rank their potential opponents from best to worst-case scenarios.
1. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons currently lead the NFC South at 8-7 and could meet the Packers in the Wild Card round if Green Bay climbs to the fifth seed. For that to happen, the Packers must win out, and Minnesota needs to lose out (the two face each other in Week 17).
If this matchup materializes, it’s Christmas in January for the Packers. Atlanta just handed the reins to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a talented but raw prospect who would be fresh meat for Jeff Hafley’s defense. On the other side, Jordan Love should carve up Atlanta’s vulnerable secondary, which ranks 27th in the NFL in total passing yards allowed.
2. Seattle Seahawks
The Packers already dismantled Seattle 30-13 in Week 15—on the road, no less. If Seattle overtakes the Rams for the NFC West crown, a Wild Card rematch could be on the table.
The formula for victory here is straightforward: replicate Week 15. The Seahawks’ offense was lifeless against Green Bay’s defense, and Geno Smith looked overwhelmed by Hafley’s schemes. Unless something drastically changes, there’s no reason to think the Packers wouldn’t handle business again.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield is the ultimate wildcard. He can either destroy his opponent or destroy his own team. That's the risk you take with him as your quarterback, as he has five games with at least two interceptions this season and seven games with at least three touchdown passes.
Jaire Alexander’s potential return would be a huge boost in this matchup, but even without him, the Packers’ defense should have enough to limit Tampa Bay.
On offense, Jordan Love can exploit a Buccaneers secondary that’s 31st in passing yards allowed. This matchup is winnable, but Baker’s unpredictability makes it a little scarier than it should be.
4. Washington Commanders
Now we’re entering a different tier—teams that present legitimate challenges.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a revelation, keeping Washington in games they have no business winning. There's something special about him, and he could have some more magic up his sleeve.
However, the Commanders’ Achilles’ heel is their 29th-ranked run defense. Josh Jacobs could feast in this matchup, controlling the clock and keeping Daniels off the field. Still, Daniels’ mobility and poise make this a trickier game than the previous three.
5. Los Angeles Rams
Don’t let the Rams’ record fool you—they’re dangerous. Sean McVay has outcoached Matt LaFleur in the playoffs before, and experience matters in January.
While the Packers edged out a 24-19 win over L.A. in October, a playoff rematch would be no cakewalk. The Rams’ defense can disrupt Love, and McVay’s offense is built to exploit weaknesses. This is a matchup Green Bay could win, but it wouldn’t be comfortable.
6. Minnesota Vikings
Welcome to the danger zone. These final three teams would be the worst-case scenarios for Green Bay.
The Vikings beat the Packers 31-29 earlier this season and look every bit like a Super Bowl contender. Their balanced offense, led by Justin Jefferson, is a nightmare for defenses, and their pass rush can disrupt even the best quarterbacks.
If the Packers face Minnesota, it likely means they’ve fallen to the seventh seed—a bad omen in itself. This is the start of the matchups Green Bay would rather avoid.
7. Philadelphia Eagles
The Packers opened their season with a 34-29 loss to the Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil. Since then, Philly has solidified itself as one of the NFL’s elite teams.
The Eagles’ offense is dynamic, and their defense is physical, creating challenges on both sides of the ball. Green Bay has improved since that Week 1 loss, but Philadelphia remains a daunting opponent. Facing them in the playoffs would be a true test of the Packers’ growth.
8. Detroit Lions
This is the nightmare scenario. The Lions dropped 54 combined points on the Packers in two regular-season games, leaning on their lethal short-passing game to exploit Green Bay’s soft spots.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a wizard, crafting game plans that maximize Detroit’s strengths. Dan Campbell’s team is relentless, and while the Lions’ defense is suspect, they play with enough grit to keep themselves in any game. Green Bay would score points, but Detroit’s offensive firepower might simply be too much.
Final Thoughts
The Packers are peaking at the right time, but the road to the Super Bowl is paved with landmines. A matchup against the Falcons, Seahawks, or Bucs could give Green Bay a chance to build momentum, but anything beyond that begins to get dicey.
If Green Bay wants to make a deep run, they’ll need to lean on their newfound identity under Josh Jacobs and Jeff Hafley. But as good as the Packers have been lately, facing the Lions, Vikings, or Eagles in the Wild Card round would demand near-perfect execution—and a little luck.