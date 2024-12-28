5 Packers Playing Their Way Into Green Bay's Long-Term Plans
Carrington Valentine
The Packers’ cornerback room is a puzzle that needs solving this offseason. Jaire Alexander’s ongoing injury woes have sidelined him for double-digit games this season, with no clear timeline for his return. Eric Stokes, meanwhile, is set to hit unrestricted free agency after the Packers declined his fifth-year option.
That leaves Carrington Valentine as the only cornerback locked into Green Bay’s plans for next year. His cap hits of $1.05 million in 2025 and $1.17 million in 2026 essentially guarantee his roster spot. But Valentine isn’t interested in merely sticking around—he’s aiming to show the Packers he’s ready for a featured role.
After being thrust into significant action as a rookie due to injuries and roster gaps, Valentine’s second season has been less demanding. However, that reduced playing time has come with its own challenges, as inconsistent performances have limited his opportunities.
Still, there are reasons for optimism.
Over the last two weeks, Valentine has started to put it all together. He’s been noticeably stickier in coverage, showing better discipline and positioning to stay with receivers. He’s also been more physical at the point of attack, contesting catches and disrupting routes. His recent interception is proof of his growing confidence and ability to make impact plays.
If this trend continues, Valentine could be positioning himself for a full-time starting role in 2025. His recent improvement couldn’t come at a better time, as the Packers are likely to overhaul their cornerback group this offseason. If his upward trajectory continues, Green Bay may already have one piece of their cornerback puzzle firmly in place.