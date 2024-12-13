5 Packers on the Rise Heading into Final Four Games
4. Kenny Clark, DT
The Packers’ defense has experienced its share of ups and downs this season but has generally taken a step forward under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. However, not everyone hit the ground running—Kenny Clark included.
The shift from a 3-4 to a 4-3 alignment seems to have had the biggest impact on the defensive tackles and edge players. Preston Smith, for instance, was traded after expressing concerns about the new system not fitting his strengths.
In theory, the transition shouldn’t have been as challenging for interior linemen. Hafley’s scheme emphasizes aggression and attacking downhill—a welcome shift from the previous approach, which asked linemen to occupy blockers and create space for the linebackers to clean up.
Even so, Clark had a relatively quiet start to the season. While the near-constant double-teams from opposing offenses didn’t help, Clark still wasn’t playing up to his usual All-Pro standard.
That, however, has started to change. Over the last two games, Clark has rediscovered his form, racking up three pressures (including a sack) and seven "stops." He’s become a disruptive force in the backfield again, wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
Clark’s resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time. With the Packers in the thick of the playoff race, they’ll need their defense to step up and win games. If Clark keeps dominating up front, Green Bay will be far better equipped to make a run in January.