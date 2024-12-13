5 Packers on the Rise Heading into Final Four Games
5. Lukas Van Ness, DE
When the Packers traded Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they knew someone would need to step up opposite Rashan Gary. While Kingsley Enagbare has technically taken over the starting role, Lukas Van Ness represents the most intriguing option for growth, as the two have essentially been in a timeshare.
Van Ness is the Christian Watson of the defense—a physical marvel with a rare blend of speed and power coming off the edge. But so far, he’s been more promising than production during his young NFL career.
The main challenge for Van Ness has been refining the technical aspects of his game. He attacks like a bull seeing red but lacks the repertoire of moves to fully harness his raw power and athleticism. This often leaves him equalized by opposing offensive linemen or taking himself out of plays by going too far downhill.
Recently, though, signs of progress have emerged. Over the last three games, Van Ness has notched six pressures, including three sacks, and added four stops. It’s the kind of development the Packers have been hoping for and represents a game-changing impact.
Green Bay’s best shot at slowing the potent passing offenses they’ll face in the playoffs lies with an elite pass rush. Gary and Clark will continue to command attention from opposing blockers, but the Packers need someone else to step up and disrupt quarterbacks. Van Ness has the tools to be that player—and he’s starting to show why the team invested so heavily in his potential. The sky is the limit.
