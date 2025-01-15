Full Green Bay Packers 2025 Offseason Check List
The Green Bay Packers’ offseason has arrived, as it so often does, earlier than anyone in Wisconsin would have liked. A frustrating Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles ended their 2024 campaign and left plenty of questions heading into 2025.
This offseason feels different, though. The Packers are in a much better position than in recent years—both as a roster and in terms of salary cap flexibility. After navigating some tight financial waters in previous seasons, general manager Brian Gutekunst now has the breathing room to make meaningful moves.
With more tools at their disposal and a clearer path forward, Green Bay can focus on adding key pieces. Let’s take a closer look at what the Packers need to accomplish this offseason—and how they can get it done.
Packers Exclusive Rights Free Agents
- Zayne Anderson
- Arron Mosby
- Bo Melton
- Kadeem Telfort
- Daniel Whelan
- Emmanuel Wilson
The Packers have several straightforward calls to make with their exclusive rights free agents. Zayne Anderson and Arron Mosby are solid depth options for the defense. While neither should ever be counted on as a starter, both bring value as end-of-the-roster contributors who can handle special teams duties.
On offense, Bo Melton and Emmanuel Wilson have shown flashes of playmaking ability. Melton’s speed and Wilson’s running style make them intriguing pieces moving forward. Both players have done enough to ensure Green Bay won’t let them walk this offseason.
Kadeem Telfort is another likely returnee. The Packers need depth along the interior of the offensive line, and Telfort fits the mold as a developmental piece who can step in if injuries pile up.
Daniel Whelan might be the easiest decision of all. He has quietly been one of the league’s better punters, providing consistent performance in a special teams unit that has otherwise struggled for years. Whelan’s ability to flip field position has been one of the few bright spots in Green Bay’s kicking game, making his return a no-brainer.
These moves won’t grab headlines, but keeping reliable depth and consistent performers in the fold is critical to building a well-rounded roster. The Packers can address bigger questions elsewhere, knowing these spots are locked down.