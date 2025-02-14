5 Free Agents Packers Can Sign Without Breaking the Bank
The Green Bay Packers are in the market for a top-tier free agent in 2025, but they could also find value in the bargain bin with an under-the-radar signing.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has made it clear—the time for waiting is over. He wants to push this team into immediate championship contention, and that starts with his decisions this offseason.
The Packers have more financial flexibility than in recent years, but that doesn’t mean they have an unlimited budget. If they plan to add multiple impact players, they’ll need to be strategic with how they allocate resources.
That’s where bargain free agents come into play. Smart, low-cost additions can help fill key roster holes without breaking the bank.
Here are five bargain bin free agents who could provide value while keeping Green Bay’s spending in check.
Will Hernandez, Offensive Guard
The Packers' interior offensive line got exposed in the Wild Card loss to Philadelphia, especially after Elgton Jenkins left with an injury. If that game made anything clear, it’s that Green Bay needs reinforcements up front.
With Josh Myers potentially leaving in free agency, the depth issue only gets worse. The Packers need experienced, affordable options, and Will Hernandez fits the bill.
A 2018 second-round pick by the Giants, Hernandez has spent the last three seasons with Arizona, logging 91 career starts. He’s been a solid presence at guard, offering both physicality and toughness in the trenches.
If needed, he could step into a starting role immediately and help shore up the interior. He’d also provide some much-needed strength in pass protection, an area where Green Bay struggled against elite defensive fronts.
The downside is his injury situation.
Hernandez suffered a season-ending injury early in 2024, which will likely cost him a big payday in free agency. But that could also make him an ideal bargain signing for Green Bay.
If he’s looking for a one-year prove-it deal to rebuild his value, the Packers could be a perfect landing spot—offering him both a chance to start and an opportunity to play for a contender.