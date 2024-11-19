49ers Dealing With New QB Injury Ahead of Packers Showdown in Week 12
The Green Bay Packers returned from their bye week with a hard-fought 20-19 victory over the rival Chicago Bears on Sunday. Matt LaFleur's team will look to build upon that momentum when the Packers welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Lambeau Field in Week 12.
The 49ers were pegged as potential Super Bowl contenders before the season began, however, their stock has been falling amid an uninspiring 5-5 start to the year. Having said that, San Francisco's roster is still filled with playmakers, and underestimating the visitors could blow up in Green Bay's face.
Fortunately, the 49ers have announced some news that may have just moved the needle in the Packers' direction.
Packers News: 49ers QB Brock Purdy is 'Day-to-Day' for Week 12
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday that quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with "right shoulder soreness," according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. The injury occurred during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, leaving Purdy as "day-to-head" ahead of the looming NFC showdown.
On one hand, Purdy's DTD status may not mean much considering how a good chunk of players are banged up at this stage of the season. On the other hand, even if he's able to play, the 24-year-old QB might not be 100% healthy when he faces the Packers this weekend.
Purdy's shoulder injury clearly held him back in Week 11. Even though he impressively went 21-of-28 (75.0%) in the pocket, the ex-Iowa State product finished the game with season lows in passing yards (159) and yards per attempt (5.7). If he's still sore come Sunday, he could struggle to produce against a Green Bay secondary that's allowing 171.6 passing yards per home game (4th).
Regardless of Purdy's status, the upcoming Week 12 meeting could serve as a potential NFC Championship Game preview. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently giving Green Bay the third-best odds to represent the NFC (+950) at Super Bowl LIX while San Francisco isn't much further behind in fourth (+1100).
As for the present, LaFleur & Co. are already benefiting from Purdy's injury situation. The Packers are heading into the rest of the week as FanDuel's 2.5-point home favorites over the 49ers.
