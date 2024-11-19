3 Issues Packers Have to Clean Up after Sloppy Win Over Bears
The Green Bay Packers were fortunate to escape Chicago with a 20-19 victory. While they’re not about to apologize for the win, it’s clear they have some work to do if they want to compete with the league’s heavyweights.
This type of performance may have been enough to edge out the rebuilding Bears, but it won’t cut it against playoff contenders. The Packers’ 7-3 record looks good on paper, but if they’re serious about a Super Bowl run, here are three issues they must address after Sunday’s lackluster showing.
1. Getting After the Quarterback
Heading into their matchup with Chicago, this game seemed tailor-made for the Packers’ struggling pass rush to find its groove.
The Bears came in as one of the league’s worst teams at protecting the quarterback, fielding a patchwork offensive line missing several starters. Add in Caleb Williams’ tendency to hold onto the ball a bit too long, and the ingredients were there for a breakout day from the Packers’ front seven.
Instead, the Packers’ pass rush barely registered. They brought Williams down just three times—two of which came on the final possession—and rarely forced him out of his comfort zone.
To be fair, the Bears’ offense leaned heavily on a quick passing game to neutralize pressure. But even when Williams held onto the ball, Green Bay’s defensive line couldn’t shed blocks or collapse the pocket. This has been a recurring issue all season and one that must be resolved if the Packers want to be taken seriously.
An elite pass rush has the potential to be a game-wrecker, and right now, Green Bay’s isn’t wrecking much of anything. If they can’t figure out how to generate consistent pressure, their defense risks becoming a liability against high-powered offenses.