4 Players the Packers Need More From After First 6 Weeks of Season
Dontayvion Wicks
The Packers need more from Dontayvion Wicks if they want to maximize their offensive potential.
Wicks has flashed playmaking ability in key moments, making some jaw-dropping plays that remind everyone why the Packers are high on him. His route-running is among the best on the team—he consistently beats coverage, creating separation with ease. However, his struggles with finishing plays have been a glaring issue.
Wicks is currently tied for fifth in the NFL with four drops, and several of them have come at critical junctures. It’s not just that he’s dropping passes—it’s which passes he’s dropping. There have been potential touchdowns and game-changing catches that slipped through his fingers. These missed opportunities are frustrating because Wicks does the hardest part—getting open—and fails to complete the play by securing the catch.
The Packers need Wicks to clean up these errors because his ability to create separation makes him a valuable weapon.
He's now week-to-week with a shoulder injury he sustained in the Packers' Week 6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. However, when he returns, he'll be counted upon for some big plays in critical moments.
With Christian Watson stretching the secondary downfield and defenses keying on Jayden Reed, Wicks has an opportunity to carve out a significant role. But to earn that trust and solidify his place in the offense, he needs to start catching the passes that come his way. The talent is there—it’s just a matter of putting it all together.