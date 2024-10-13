Packers Get Big News on Injured Wide Receiver After Week 6 Win
The Green Bay Packers could do almost no wrong on Sunday, as they cruised to an easy 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. What Green Bay couldn't control was injuries, however, and Matt LaFleur saw several of his players go down during the afternoon.
That includes wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who was forced to leave the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. After the contest, Wicks provided a huge update on himself.
Wicks told USA Today's Ryan Wood that he's only dealing with a sprain in his shoulder. The talented wideout added he doesn't think the issue will keep him out long, even claiming he's "going to be good" for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans.
This is certainly a huge sigh of relief in regards to the second-year pro's health. He's not toally out of the woods yet, as Monday could shed new light on his injury once the gameday adrenaline wears off, but the early prognosis is positive at the very least.
While Wicks has struggled to hang onto the ball this year, he's still proven to be a consistent scoring threat, racking up three scores over the first five games. His presence on the field gives Jordan Love yet another playmaker who can help this offense move the ball, so any absence would be felt.
That being said, it sounds like Love may have Wicks available next week as the high-powered Texans offense comes to town. Considering the offensive threats Houston boasts on offense, Green Bay will need all hands on deck to stave off the current AFC South frontrunners.
