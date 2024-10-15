4 Packers Rookies Demanding Bigger Roles After Week 6 Win
The Green Bay Packers dismantled the Arizona Cardinals 34-13 in Week 6, improving to 4-2 on the season. It was the kind of win Packers fans were waiting for—a complete performance on both sides of the ball.
But perhaps the most encouraging takeaway from the game was the impact of their rookie class, which looks like it’s beginning to find its groove.
Brian Gutekunst has been hitting home runs in the draft lately, and the 2024 class is shaping up to be another gem. Let’s dive into four rookies who earned themselves a bigger role with their performance in Week 6.
Edgerrin Cooper
In the immortal words of Kevin Greene: “It. Is. Time.”
The Packers have given Isaiah McDuffie and Quay Walker more than enough opportunities at linebacker, and it’s time to move on. Edgerrin Cooper has done more with limited snaps than both combined, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Green Bay’s future at linebacker belongs to him.
Walker once again played every defensive snap against the Cardinals but posted a disappointing 49.3 PFF grade—the fourth-worst on the defense. His struggles in coverage were especially glaring, allowing nine receptions on eleven targets. Worse, his inability to properly fill running lanes continues to be a thorn in Green Bay’s defense.
Meanwhile, Cooper made his 38 snaps count. He graded out at 81.0 per PFF, the fourth-highest mark on the defense. His play recognition was sharp, and he displayed the kind of violence the Packers' run defense sorely needs.
Cooper has already leapfrogged McDuffie, who only played 26 snaps, but now it’s time to surpass Walker.
The talent disparity is apparent, and Cooper will only improve as he gets more playing time. There’s no more reason to delay—Cooper needs to be installed as a full-time starter moving forward.