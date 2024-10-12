Packers' Brian Gutekunst Is On An NFL Draft Heater
The Green Bay Packers have long prided themselves on their draft-and-develop philosophy, a cornerstone of their success under long-term general manager Ted Thompson.
That approach has largely continued under Brian Gutekunst, though he’s more willing to dip into free agency when necessary. Even so, Gutekunst has relied heavily on the draft to build the Packers' core, and that strategy has yielded some impressive results in recent years.
That said, Gutekunst’s draft history didn’t start out so smoothly.
His inaugural 2018 draft class opened with a home run in Jaire Alexander, the 18th overall pick who has blossomed into one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. After that, however, it was a whiff. Second-round pick Josh Jackson never developed, third-rounder Oren Burks is no longer with the team, and the rest of the class—including players like J’Mon Moore, Cole Madison, and JK Scott—failed to make much of an impact. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, taken in the fifth round, was a bright spot, but he eventually departed for Kansas City and is bouncing around the NFL.
In 2019, Gutekunst began to turn the corner. Rashan Gary (12th overall) and Elgton Jenkins (second round) are now core pieces for the Packers, but the rest of the class left much to be desired. Darnell Savage, a first-round pick, had flashes but declined, while third-rounder Jace Sternberger was a miss.
The story continued in 2020, a controversial draft that saw Gutekunst take Jordan Love in the first round. While Love looks like a future star, the rest of the class is a mixed bag. AJ Dillon, taken in the second round, has been serviceable but not spectacular, and Josiah Deguara, a third-round pick, has struggled to find his footing.
By 2021, questions about Gutekunst's draft acumen were beginning to swirl. Eric Stokes, the first-round pick, has been inconsistent, while second-round center Josh Myers hasn’t developed as expected. Amari Rodgers (third round) and Royce Newman (fourth round) have both been disappointments.
But then, starting in 2022, Gutekunst caught fire.
That year, while the first-round selections of Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt haven’t been slam dunks, Gutekunst nailed the middle rounds. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom, Kingsley Enagbare, Rasheed Walker, and Sean Rhyan have all become contributors—some with star potential.
The 2023 draft class may be even better. Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, and Dontayvion Wicks have all shown serious promise on offense, while Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, and Carrington Valentine have flashed potential. It’s a deep and balanced class that could form the foundation of the team for years to come.
And now, with the 2024 draft, Gutekunst might be adding to his recent string of success.
Starting with the safety position, the Packers appear to have struck gold with Javon Bullard and Evan Williams.
Bullard won a starting job out of camp, and his blend of athleticism, versatility, and physicality has been a perfect fit in the Packers' defense. Williams, after a slower start, has surged into the starting lineup, bringing high football IQ and playmaking instincts. Together, they give Green Bay a dynamic young safety tandem.
Then there’s first-round pick Jordan Morgan. Morgan has been working his way back from injury, but once healthy, he’s expected to lock down a starting job on the offensive line. His versatility, with the ability to play both guard and tackle, makes him a critical piece moving forward.
Linebackers Edgerrin Cooper, MarShawn Lloyd, Ty’ron Hopper, and offensive lineman Jacob Monk have also shown flashes. Cooper, in particular, looks ready for a larger role sooner rather than later, and Lloyd has the potential to contribute in a meaningful way once healthy.
If even a few of these rookies pan out the way it looks like they might, the Packers could once again walk away with a draft class that produces multiple long-term starters and key contributors. That’s a huge win for a team committed to sustaining success through the draft.
Gutekunst and the Packers’ front office deserve credit for righting the ship after some early misfires. It’s a testament to the importance of patience and development in a league that often demands immediate results.
With another potentially strong class in 2024, the Packers are poised to benefit from this run of successful drafts for years to come.