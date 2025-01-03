4 Highest-Paid Packers Not Performing Up to Contract Standards
2. Rashan Gary
Somehow, Rashan Gary just received his first-ever Pro Bowl nod. That's ironic because he deserved it in the past, just not this season.
Back in 2021, Gary looked like he was on the verge of stardom. He recorded 47 pressures and nine sacks, both career highs that showcased his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. The following season, he was on a similar tear, logging 17 pressures and six sacks in just nine games before an ACL tear abruptly ended his year. The injury marked a turning point, as Gary has struggled to regain his dominant form since.
In 2023, Gary showed flashes of his potential with 30 pressures and nine sacks over a full 17-game season—a solid year by most standards, but not quite the elite production Green Bay was hoping for.
This season, however, has been a step back. Through 16 games, he’s managed just 24 pressures and 6.5 sacks, numbers that fall short of his own standard and the expectations tied to his role as the team’s top pass rusher.
While Gary’s 2024 cap hit of $11.146 million is manageable, the Packers are staring down a much larger commitment. His cap number will more than double to $25.5 million in 2025, followed by hits of $28.021 million in 2026 and $31.021 million in 2027 (for now). For a player who hasn’t consistently performed like an elite pass rusher for two seasons now, those figures are daunting.
Gary’s Pro Bowl nod may serve as a bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming year, but it doesn’t erase the concerns about his future. Green Bay’s defense has lacked the pass-rushing consistency it needs to compete against top offenses, and Gary’s regression has been a significant factor.