Undeserving Packer Somehow Makes Pro Bowl Roster
By Joe Summers
The NFL officially released the 2024 Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday. Three Packers made the cut, though one player was a surprising addition based purely on his 2024 performance.
Standout DE Rashan Gary is a backup for the NFC and while he's been a solid contributor across the board, it's hard to argue that he's been one of the three best at his position in the conference. His statistics are down from 2023 when he was not honored with a Pro Bowl selection, but Green Bay's defense as a whole has improved.
No one is complaining about the Packers getting an additional Pro Bowler, yet it's still stunning based solely on what we've seen during this year.
Three Packers Named to NFC's Pro Bowl Team
Xavier McKinney, who has the second-most interceptions in the league with seven, was a worthy selection. Josh Jacobs was too, as he's already compiled 1,625 yards from scrimmage with 15 TDs. Both of those offseason acquisitions have been spectacular, helping the Packers emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders after a surging end to last season.
Gary's inclusion is more of a shock. He's notched 44 tackles and 6.5 sacks through 16 games, though he has fewer pressures and sacks than he did in 2023. Pro Football Focus ranks him 34th out of 204 qualified defensive ends, which is good but not dominant as the Pro Bowl nomination suggests.
He's in the second year of a four-year contract extension and at only 27 years old, he's in the middle of his athletic prime. Gary is a leader of this defense and deserves to be recognized, but he had a better argument in his favor in 2023 than 2024. Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons will serve as the starters, with only McKinney being named a starter out of the Packers' three Pro Bowlers.
Gary is certainly helped by the percentage of elite defensive ends in the AFC relative to the NFC. If Aidan Hutchinson hadn't suffered a significant injury earlier in the campaign, he would've earned the spot over Gary in all likelihood.
There's nothing to apologize for though and Gary should be proud of the accomplishment. It's still just a bit strange to come on the heels of this season when he was so much better last year. Either way, congratulations are owed to all three of these players.
