4 Biggest Question Marks for Packers Week 6 Game vs Cardinals
3. When Will Jaire Alexander, Devonte Wyatt, Christian Watson, and Jordan Morgan Return?
The Packers started the season in remarkably good health, with LaFleur noting it was the healthiest roster he had seen during his tenure. But as the weeks have progressed, Green Bay has been hit by a slew of injuries, particularly to key players like Jaire Alexander, Devonte Wyatt, Christian Watson, Jordan Morgan, and MarShawn Lloyd.
Looking ahead to Week 6, there's optimism that several of these players will return to the lineup, though it's still a bit up in the air.
Alexander and Morgan are perhaps the closest to rejoining the team. Both players were listed as questionable in Week 5 against the Rams but ultimately didn’t suit up.
Alexander’s return would be especially crucial for the Packers' secondary, which has struggled with inconsistency. The absence of Alexander has forced Eric Stokes and Keisean Nixon into more prominent roles, and they’ve been picked apart by opposing quarterbacks. Getting Alexander back could help stabilize a cornerback group that’s been vulnerable.
On the offensive line, Morgan’s return is just as critical. He was in the mix for a starting job at right guard before suffering a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for several weeks. When he’s back, the Packers face an intriguing decision: should they slot him in at right guard and move Sean Rhyan to center, especially with Josh Myers continuing to struggle? Morgan could be the spark that helps fix the Packers' offensive line woes.
As for Wyatt and Watson, their timelines are slightly less clear. Wyatt, who was playing some of the best football of his career before getting hurt, would be a major boost to the defensive front, which has lacked consistency. Watson, the Packers' most dynamic receiver, has been in and out of the lineup and remains a crucial piece for stretching defenses and opening up the offense.
Injuries have put a dent in Green Bay’s momentum, but as these key players get healthier, the Packers have a chance to reach their full potential. Getting them back in Week 6 would be a welcome boost as the team prepares for a tougher stretch of games.