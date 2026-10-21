3 storylines to watch for in Bucks' season opener against Washington

It's finally time for NBA basketball once more, giving Milwaukee Bucks fans a chance to shed their frustrations from the end of the Giannis era and return to their team with a fresh perspective at the start of the 2026-27 season. Their opening night matchup against the Wizards offers its own set of questions as Washington deploys a new-look lineup headlined by Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

We're hoping for a clean bill of health on the Bucks' opening-night injury report, without any major injuries expected to impact their rotation in Taylor Jenkins' first game as head coach. That means we should get a fuller understanding of what they've been implementing this offseason and how Milwaukee plans to approach this new era on the court.

If you're hoping to learn something new about your favorite team in this matchup, these are a few of the key storylines that will help you make sense of the new-look Bucks on Wednesday night.

1. Just how much of the Bucks' offense is going to run through Tyler Herro versus Washington?

There's no denying that Tyler Herro is the de facto No. 1 in this Milwaukee Bucks offense. He's the only former All-Star of the group and has averaged at least 20 points per game for the last five seasons in Miami. Coming back to his hometown team with a chip on his shoulder, we're in line for an offensive renaissance from the Bucks, with Herro leading the way.

However, Jenkins' offense encourages a team-first mentality, which means Herro could simply play within the flow of the game and take his shots when they present themselves. Or, we might see a hungry Herro trying to hunt his shot and devour the Wizards' defense. Speaking of...

2. Taylor Jenkins is finally back to head coaching. So what will the Bucks' offense look like under his leadership?

Although Jenkins' Grizzlies teams were sometimes heliocentric with Ja Morant at the helm, they were also markedly unselfish teams that liked to operate away from the ball to generate open looks. After a decade running primarily through two or three players, the Bucks are likely returning to a looser, free-flowing offensive mindset that will see everyone sharing the ball evenly and hunting open shots.

Pre-season was a training ground where Jenkins experimented heavily, but we're into the regular season now, and the Bucks are bringing some intensity to opening night. This will not only be a chance for Milwaukee's lineup to build their chemistry, but also to prove that Jenkins was the right guy for this job.

3. How will Ryan Rollins balance the workload of running the offense and guarding Trae Young?

There's a ton of responsibility falling on Ryan Rollins' shoulders this year, and he's embracing that challenge every step of the way. He faces his first real test in the first game of the season, where he'll be asked not only to control the pace and playmaking of this offense, but to guard the best player on the opposing team.

The Wizards will be without No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa as he nurses an ankle injury, so the Bucks are going to see a heavy dose of Trae Young on opening night. Young is extremely motivated and has plenty to prove in his own right, so Rollins will be tasked with tremendous responsibility on both sides of the floor.

Seeing how he responds to that duty and answers the call will be telling as to how ready he is for the role that Milwaukee has given him, and if last year was any indication, it'll be a tremendous performance for the Bucks' starting point guard.