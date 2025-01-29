3 Raiders the Packers Could Trade for After Recent GM Discussions
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers have a few key areas in which they need to make upgrades this offseason and one particular path toward improvement became obvious during the first session at the Shrine Bowl on Tuesday.
General manager Brian Gutekunst was spotted talking to Las Vegas Raiders staffers, inspiring trade rumors given the respective positions of the franchises.
There is plenty of time for teams to pull of trades, especially with the 2025 NFL Draft coming up. That said, there are a handful of Raiders that the Packers should target during the coming months.
1. Jakobi Meyers, WR
The Packers need some sort of upgrade at wide receiver with Christian Watson facing a long recovery from the significant knee injury he suffered. Jakobi Meyers has become a high-level player coming off his first 1,000-yard season, making him the ideal veteran addition to this wideout group.
He's only 28 years old with a managable cap hit next year, after which he'll become a free agent. Meyers caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four TDs despite some of the NFL's worst quarterback play, so it's exciting to imagine what he could do with Jordan Love, to say nothing of Matt LaFleur's offensive scheme.
Originally an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots, Meyers burst onto the scene in his second season with 729 yards. He's eclipsed at least 800 in each of the last four campaigns since, playing in at least 14 games every year.
That last part is crucial given the injuries the Packers have dealt with at the position. Green Bay needs stability, making Meyers a logical fit. If the Raiders don't intend on re-signing him after his contract is up in 2025, or if he doesn't want to stay with a struggling franchise, then the Packers represent a perfect trade partner.
Should Green Bay make the move, Meyers could lead the team in receiving immediately.