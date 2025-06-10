3 Positions Packers Should Still Add a Free Agent At

The Green Bay Packers don’t have any glaring holes on their roster heading into the summer, but that doesn’t mean they’re all set. With training camp on the horizon, adding a proven veteran or two at key positions could pay dividends—especially if the injury bug makes an unwelcome appearance.

The good news is Green Bay is in decent financial shape. According to Spotrac, the Packers have the 13th-most cap space in the NFL. And while they don’t need to go on a spending spree, there's room to invest in a bit more insurance.

Free agency has been largely picked over by this point in the offseason, but a few useful veterans are still floating out there. Here are three positions where the Packers would be smart to kick the tires on some available talent.

1. Offensive Guard

If the 2024 postseason taught the Packers anything, it’s that you can never have too much offensive line depth. One interior injury against the Eagles was all it took to throw the offense off rhythm and leave Jordan Love running for his life.

This offseason, Green Bay brought in Aaron Banks to start at left guard and is shifting Elgton Jenkins to center. On the right side, Sean Rhyan and Jordan Morgan are expected to compete for the starting job, with rookie Anthony Belton potentially factoring in.

Still, behind those starters, things get dicey. A veteran free agent could give the Packers a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option they can actually trust. It’s not about star power—it’s about stability.

2. Defensive End

Many fans expected a splashy addition to the pass-rush rotation this offseason. Instead, Brian Gutekunst opted for the quiet route, choosing to run it back with what he had—plus two mid-round rookies in Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver.

The edge room now hinges on Rashan Gary bouncing back and Lukas Van Ness proving he was worthy of the 13th overall pick. That’s a lot of pressure on two guys who underwhelmed last season.

Bringing in a proven free agent pass-rusher could help balance things out. There’s still one or two intriguing names on the market who could contribute immediately. Adding one could let the Packers rely on a four-man rush instead of dialing up desperate or overly aggressive blitzes that leave the back end exposed.

3. Defensive Tackle

Sticking with the big men in the trenches, Green Bay could use a little more heft up front.

With T.J. Slaton (330 pounds) gone, the Packers are surprisingly light at defensive tackle. Kenny Clark holds down the fort at 314 pounds, but behind him are Devonte Wyatt (304), Karl Brooks (296), and Colby Wooden (273)—a group better suited for getting upfield than holding the point of attack.

That leaves the Packers vulnerable to getting pushed around in the run game, especially against more physical offensive lines. There’s talk of moving Van Ness inside, but that won't fix the weight problem.

Green Bay would be wise to find a space-eating veteran who can plug gaps and eat double-teams, giving the linebackers room to roam and the defense some badly needed balance.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: