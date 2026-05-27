3 players Taylor Jenkins can bring to Milwaukee from his former teams

There is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Milwaukee Bucks. They have embraced a new era by hiring Taylor Jenkins, but we have no idea what the roster will look like next season and beyond. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be traded this summer, but what the return will be remains to be seen.

During this transition period, Jenkins may choose to bring in a few familiar faces to help with the process. He worked with a ton of valuable players during his time as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. A few of those could be a nice fit in Milwaukee, regardless of what happens with Giannis and the rest of the team.

1. Luke Kennard

The veteran shooting guard would be a good fit on any iteration of the Bucks. Kennard is the type of player who can help a rebuilding team with his shooting. Kennard's floor spacing allows young players to work with more open driving lanes. If the Bucks want to stay competitive, the 29-year-old sharpshooter would still be helpful as a rotation player.

Kennard, who worked with Jenkins for 2.5 seasons in Memphis, is a free agent this summer. He finished last season with the Lakers and was an important part of their playoff rotation. He made over 47% of his threes during both the regular season and the playoffs. That type of accuracy is difficult to find in the NBA.

A short-term deal for anything less than an eight-figure annual salary would be a savvy move by the Bucks.

2. Steven Adams

The 32-year-old center is not a free agent this summer, but could be on the trade block. He will be coming off an ankle surgery next season and is due $13 million. The Rockets have to make significant changes to their roster, and Adams is one of the few matching salaries they can use in a trade.

If Houston is interested in dumping Adams' salary in a trade, the Bucks should have some interest. The New Zealander has helped every team he has ever been on with his rebounding and toughness. Whether it's the screens he sets, the post defense he plays, or the leadership he provides, Adams has always excelled at things that don't always show up on the box score.

Adams may not play at the level he was at before suffering the season-ending injury last season, but he is the type of veteran every young, rebuilding team needs. A familiar face to Jenkins from their two and a half seasons in Memphis, Adams would be a worthy flier for Milwaukee.

3. De'Anthony Melton

Melton immediately became a key member of Jenkins' Grizzlies after he was traded there following his rookie campaign. Both Jenkins and Melton arrived in Memphis in the 2019 offseason, and their partnership proved to be fruitful. The Grizzlies found tremendous success in their three seasons together before Melton was eventually traded to the Sixers.

The 27-year-old combo guard will likely be a free agent this summer. He has a player option for $3.4 million for next season, but he should have more lucrative offers out there if he were to hit the market.

The Bucks should be one of those teams interested in Melton's services. The former Grizzly is certainly injury-prone, but when he is out there, he is a solid two-way guard. He is a prototypical three-and-D guard who can help the Bucks on both ends of the floor.

Milwaukee can help boost his trade value and move him again for draft capital at a later date, which is an important way for rebuilding teams to extract value.