3 players Bucks must move on from if they trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Unfortunately, the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee will come to an end sooner rather than later. It's hard to imagine the Greek superstar wearing a Bucks uniform again. This will augur significant changes in the franchise, including to the rest of the roster.

Once Antetokounmpo is traded, the Bucks will have no choice but to make corresponding moves to better set themselves up for the future. Let's explore the three most likely departure candidates following Giannis.

1. Myles Turner

The 30-year-old center has the potential to be a bad contract for the Bucks over the next several seasons. It made sense for the Bucks to sign him to the four-year, $109 million deal last summer. Now, if Giannis is gone, it makes little sense for Milwaukee to keep paying Turner at that level.

The Bucks will be rebuilding. While Turner's ability to space the floor and protect the rim can help develop young players, he is infinitely more useful to a contender thanks to his rare skillset.

While Turner still has trade value and can bring assets back to Milwaukee, it behooves the Bucks to strike while the iron is hot.

2. Kyle Kuzma

This may be easier said than done. Kuzma's $20.3 million salary for next season is an albatross that the Bucks may struggle to get out of.

Fortunately, Kuzma is an expiring contract. Since the Bucks will be rebuilding next season, cap space isn't very important. Paying Kuzma for another season wouldn't necessarily be disastrous. The problem is that the 30-year-old forward is not an ideal piece on a young, rebuilding team.

Kuzma's effort, especially defensively, waxes and wanes. He is inconsistent on both ends of the floor. He takes bad shots. He is not a very good shooter, so he is not spacing the floor for his teammates. He needs the ball in his hands to be effective, but he is not efficient enough to justify giving the ball to.

One avenue for the Bucks would be to try to include him in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. That could be a way for Milwaukee to move on from Kuzma without attaching draft capital to get out of his contract.

3. Kevin Porter Jr.

The 26-year-old guard has a player option for $5.3 million next season. He will presumably look to turn down that option so that he can sign a longer deal. That contract shouldn't be with the Bucks.

This isn't necessarily because KPJ was bad in Milwaukee. If anything, he exceeded most expectations.

However, Ryan Rollins is the present and the future at the point guard position in Milwaukee. The Bucks will eventually give him a lucrative, long-term deal. Giving one to Porter Jr. this summer is not the best use of resources for the Bucks.

One option would be a sign-and-trade. The Bucks could sign Porter Jr. and trade him to a team that needs his playmaking.