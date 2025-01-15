3 Packers Who Could Be Traded This Offseason
2. Jaire Alexander
A split between Jaire Alexander and the Packers feels inevitable this offseason. The only question is whether it happens via release or trade.
Alexander remains one of the better cover corners in the NFL. His ability to match up against top receivers and take them out of the game is still a major asset. When he’s on the field, Green Bay’s defense is unquestionably better.
The problem is that his availability has become far too rare.
Due to a litany of injuries, Alexander played in just seven games this season—the third time in the past four years he’s appeared in seven or fewer games.
That kind of availability is untenable for a player with a $25.8 million cap hit in 2025. The Packers need consistent production from someone with that kind of financial commitment.
Cutting Alexander would be the simplest way to move on. It would save Green Bay roughly $7 million in cap space for the 2025 season and completely clear his contract from the books after next year. It’s a clean, straightforward option.
But the Packers could also test the trade market.
Alexander’s talent still holds value, and another team may be willing to take a chance on him for a mid-to-late-round draft pick.
The challenge lies in convincing a team to absorb his hefty salary. Green Bay could sweeten the deal by retaining a portion of his cap hit, which would provide them with both cap relief and some draft capital in return.
Whatever route they choose, the Packers have a tough decision to make. Alexander’s talent is undeniable, but his availability and contract make his future in Green Bay a complicated equation.