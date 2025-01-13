Packers Splitting From Veteran Seems Necessary After Monday's Actions
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers saw their season end abruptly Sunday, losing 22-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. Green Bay entered the postseason on a two-game losing streak, which included a disappointing Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Packers will have an interesting offseason ahead as they have 11 unrestricted free agents and will have to decide whether they will return to Lambeau Field.
In addition to those players, the Packers might be turning the page on the Jaire Alexander era in Green Bay. The 27-year-old cornerback was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury ahead of the regular season finale against the Bears.
Alexander played seven games for the second straight year after sustaining a PCL injury. The veteran defensive back reportedly underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month to alleviate pain and swelling, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
With Alexander being banged up over the last two seasons, it calls into question his availability and health next season.
According to Kelly Hallinan of NBC 26, the two-time Pro Bowl defender was asked to speak with the media at the locker room cleanout on Monday. However, Alexander declined and said he doesn’t even know if he is going to be here next year.
The veteran Packers defender also said he didn’t have anything good to say so he opted not to talk.
According to Spotrac, Alexander has a potential out in his contract in 2025, which means Green Bay could part ways with him this offseason. Without the veteran cornerback and Stokes being an unrestricted free agent, the Packers might look to address the position in the NFL draft and free agency.
Green Bay found success in the 2024 draft, hitting on safeties Javon Bullard and Evan Williams in the second and fourth rounds. The Packers utilized Bullard as a slot corner, which worked in Jeff Hafley’s scheme this season.
The Pack likely doesn’t want to lose Alexander, especially when he’s healthy. However, it seems like both sides should go their separate ways to allow a fresh start for each party.
