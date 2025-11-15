3 Packers on Thin Ice Alongside Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers are 5-3-1 on the season and have dropped two straight games. During this losing streak, the offense has been wildly disappointing, and it has led to fire around Matt LaFleur.

There are some members of the fanbase who want him gone, while others are claiming that he's coaching for his job over the remainder of the season. Aside from LaFleur, there are multiple players who are on thin ice.

And if they don't turn things around, they could out of town following the 2025 season.

1. Brandon McManus

The starting kicker position has been a huge storyline for this team in 2025, and McManus' struggles have played a major role in that. LaFleur stated that he'll start again for the Packers on Sunday, but it shouldn't have been that clear an answer.

McManus was dealing with a quad injury that forced him to miss two games, where Lucas Havrisik stepped in. In those outings, he went 4-of-4 on field goal kicks and 6-of-6 on extra point attempts. Meanwhile, McManus hasn't been inconsistent. On the season, he's 11-of-17 on field goal kicks, missing a kick in three straight games.

The Packers still have Havrisik on the active roster, and if McManus continues to be unreliable, Green Bay will have no other choice but to swap kickers.

2. Aaron Banks

During free agency, the Packers handed him a four-year, $77 million deal. The Packers believed he was going to be an anchor along the offensive line, but it has been the opposite. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, he has dealt with several injuries to his back, ankle, groin, and shin.

And even when he's played, he has been effective. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a 53.5 overall grade (57th among 79 guarded guards), 61.2 pass-blocking grade (40th among 79 guarded guards), and a 50.9 run-blocking grade (61st among 79 guarded guards). He's also allowed 11 pressures.

The Packers paid him a handsome amount so he could be an anchor and building block along the trenches, but that hasn't been the case. The fact that Elgton Jenkins went down with a leg fracture, the Packers will need their offensive line to step up even more, especially Banks.

Although he has a huge contract, he needs to play better. Just cause he has a hefty price tag doesn't mean he'll be locked into a starting spot. And he continues to disappoint, the Packers may have to consider making a change.

3. Nate Hobbs

This is another big-money free agent addition that hasn't worked out in their favor. Nate Hobbs is missing his second consecutive game due to a knee injury, but even before he was inactive, the Packers started phasing him out.

They played Carrington Valentine in his spot, as he's been the starter since Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And he had been more than solid since taking over. In 2025, he has 18 total tackles and three pass breakups. According to PFF, he has a 74.5 overall grade (10th among 109 graded cornerbacks) and a 77.9 coverage grade (4th among 109 graded cornerbacks).

Meanwhile, Hobbs owns a 56.8 overall grade (73rd among 109 graded cornerbacks) and 52 coverage grade (90th among 109 graded cornerbacks) on Pro Football Focus. He also allows a 123.7 passer rating allowed in coverage and 14.4 yards per reception.

The Packers paid him to be one of their starting cornerbacks, and before he even suffered his knee injury, they were phasing him out. And as he continues to miss time, Valentine just has a bigger chance to lock down that starting job.

The Packers aren't in a position to alter with productive players, and based on how Hobbs has looked this season, he's on thin ice.

