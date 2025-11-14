Nate Hobbs' Confirmed Week 11 Absence is Bittersweet for Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers are set to travel and play against the New York Giants in a Week 11 contest, which could be a massive game for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's future. Although the Packers don't necessarily need all hands on deck to beat the Giants, having as much help would be nice — especially if it helps avoid a third consecutive loss.

With that being said, the Packers will be without Nate Hobbs for the second straight game. On Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that CB Nate Hobbs (knee) is officially the only Packers player ruled out for this contest at the moment (h/t @WesHod).

And while it's never good to see a player miss time, Hobbs' continued absence could be a positive for the Packers.

Nate Hobbs' Injury Can Help Packers in the Long Run

Hobbs joined the Packers this offseason on a four-year, $48 million deal, but has been a massive disappointment. He's lined up at a boundary spot (despite being a natural slot fit) and hasn't been able to produce. He's given up a 123.7 passer rating allowed in coverage, with 14 catches for 202 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 52.0 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus is a new low.

With him missing Sunday's contest, it'll give Carrington Valentine another start as he continues to gel with this defense. Valentine has suited up in all nine games with four starts in 2025. In those outings, he has secured 18 total tackles and three pass deflections.

And from what he's put on tape, he's been a better corner compared to Hobbs. According to PFF, Valentine owns a 74.5 overall grade (10th among 109 graded corners) and a 77.9 coverage grade (4th). Over the last three games, he's allowed eight catches (16 targets) for 85 receiving yards and one score.

Valentine has been sticky in coverage and seems to be gaining confidence with every outing. And with the Giants next on the slate, it's better that Valentine is out there.

The Giants will be without Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Darius Slayton in this contest and will be rolling with Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback. New York's receiving core will be Wan'Dale Robinson, Gunner Olszewski, Isaiah Hodgins, and Jalin Hyatt; not exactly a who's who of threats.

That collection of receivers isn't scary and could have been an outing where Hobbs looked competent against lower competition. That may have led to an uptick in snaps for him going forward, which would come at the detriment of Valentine. Instead, the Packers' healthy CBs get an opportunity to establish their roles, leaving Hobbs' outlook once he returns up in the air.

The pressure is officially on Valentine to lock down a key job on Hafley's unit. If he's successful, it's safe to say the Packers might rethink where Hobbs stands in the organization.

