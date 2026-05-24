3 Packers roster battles that could get heated at OTAs

The Green Bay Packers' 2026 offseason appears to be in the books, with any further moves unlikely to drastically alter expectations. With the depth chart starting to gain a level of clarity, potential position battles are standing out. During OTAs, camp, and heading into the preseason, the unquestionably most entertaining piece is the decisions made that decide playing time and will shape the upcoming season.

For the Packers, there are limited expected battles with veterans appearing to have a clear handle on starting jobs. Still, there is a trio of potentially tight races that fans will want to start keeping an eye on as we head into the summer and draw closer to the preseason.

Kyron Drones vs. Kyle McCord

Love's starting role is obviously untouchable, as is the backup spot of accomplished veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. This leaves only the emergency quarterback role with Drones and McCord likely starting a battle that will go deep into the preseason. McCord has experience in the offense, while Drones has the advantage of being an undrafted rookie signing that offers a cheap lottery ticket as a development quarterback.

It should be an entertaining battle that gives Packer fans hope of finding their next version of new Miami Dolphins starter Malik Willis. While McCord might have the experience, there is extremely limited upside in offering Drones a real path to winning his way onto Green Bay's roster.

Lucas Havrisik vs. Trey Smack

Smack is the runaway favorite here with the franchise being so confident in the rookie that they already parted ways with veteran kicker Brandon McManus. Still, there is no denying that the Florida product is stepping into a pressure cooker that he has never faced before. Far more talented options have failed due to the mental fatigue the position demands. This leaves the door slightly ajar for Bavrisik to stick around and make things interesting.

If Smack struggles at all in OTAs or throughout the summer, this will become a full competition. Green Bay has a bad taste in their mouth from the level of playoff failure McManus offered. This makes it clear they will do their homework and keep an open mind, even if Smack has the clear inside track to the starting job.

Chris McClellan vs. Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt is entering a contract year after an injury-shortened 2025 season offered a glimpse of potential the lineman can never seem to fully realize. This led to the third-round selection of McClellan, who appears to be a potentially dominating presence on the inside and a clear challenger to the starting status of Wyatt. While both players will be in the rotation, only one is going to claim a starting role.

McClellan has the advantage of being a potential contributor for years to come, while Wyatt's contract situation makes this far less likely. All of this adds up to a very interesting fight between two defenders, both expected to play an important role.