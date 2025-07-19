3 Packers Rookies Are Behind the Eight Ball After Suffering Injuries Ahead of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers rookies, quarterbacks, and players coming off injuries reported to training camp on Friday. Even though the Packers don't have their first camp practice until Wednesday, fans got an update on the latest injury status of the roster.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky shared the Packers' injury list on Friday, which included eight players on either the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) or Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. While Packers fans were happy to see that their rookie WR Savion Williams was not on either list, after spending the first part of the offseason in a non-contact red jersey, other rookies were not as lucky.

Packers place 8 players on either PUP or NFI lists. pic.twitter.com/CIbauD319u — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 18, 2025

3 Packers Draft Picks Start Training Camp on the Injured List

Fifth-round defensive end Collin Oliver, seventh-round defensive back Micah Robinson, and seventh-round offensive lineman John Williams were listed on the PUP list for the Packers on Friday.

Oliver already sat out offseason practices after missing most of his senior season at Oklahoma State. Williams also sat out during OTAs, while Robinson participated before missing minicamp practices. This is a disappointing development for three rookies who will miss crucial developmental time that they could have used to get up to speed.

Robinson was hoping to make the roster as a reserve cornerback and a special teamer, while Oliver's ability to play on the edge and as an off-ball linebacker could be an intriguing fit. Williams, who started all 24 games at left tackle in Cincinnati over the last two seasons, has an uphill battle for a roster spot on the offensive line.

Now, all three rookies will be behind the eight ball trying to catch up after returning from their respective injuries. Fortunately for them, they can be activated at any time before the start of the regular season without the team having to make a corresponding move.

