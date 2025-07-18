New Packers Addition Might Become Instant Starter at Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are no strangers to playing the long game with their first-round picks. General manager Brian Gutekunst has built a reputation for drafting developmental talent—guys with high ceilings who need time to adjust and grow into their roles.

Take Rashan Gary, for example. In 2019, he was the first of two first-round selections. Despite being healthy all year, he didn’t start a single game and logged just 256 defensive snaps.

In 2020, Gutekunst took Jordan Love. He didn’t appear in a game his rookie season and only started once over his first three years.

Devonte Wyatt, picked 28th overall in 2022, played just 224 snaps as a rookie. Lukas Van Ness followed in 2023, logging 444 snaps and zero starts. And Jordan Morgan, last year’s first-rounder, saw the field for just 186 offensive snaps as he battled injuries.

But that trend might finally break in 2025.

Packers May Break Trend With Matthew Golden

This year, the Packers used the 23rd overall pick on wide receiver Matthew Golden—and he looks ready to roll from day one.

Green Bay’s receiver room is crowded. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are the projected starters, while Christian Watson works his way back from an ACL tear he suffered in the regular season finale. Behind them, you’ve got promising names like Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman, and third-round rookie Savion Williams.

Still, Golden might already be the best of the bunch.

Don’t be surprised if he’s running with the starters when camp opens on July 23. He’s that explosive.

Golden brings elite speed to the field, clocking a 4.29-second 40-yard dash—and he plays just as fast. He’s got natural separation ability and the kind of burst that turns short gains into long touchdowns.

The one area he'll have to work on is his hands. He has no problem making contested catches, but sometimes drops easy balls. The Packers can't afford another receiver with hands issues.

It would be easy for head coach Matt LaFleur to plug Golden into the starting lineup right away. Slide Reed into the slot, keep Doubs outside, and suddenly the Packers have a dangerous trio of receivers with real playmaking juice.

The last time Green Bay had a first-round pick step in immediately was 2022, when linebacker Quay Walker started right away. But Golden has a shot to make an even bigger impact.

The Packers need someone to take the mantle as their go-to guy. Golden has the speed, polish, and upside to be that dude—and the path is wide open for him to claim it.

