3 Packers position battles to watch closely in training camp

The Green Bay Packers have no shortage of entertaining training camp battles when the season finally kicks off, and the team is back on the field. With the final stretch of the offseason here, it is fair for fans to begin to look ahead and consider which position battles will be the most noteworthy in training camp and moving into the preseason.

While there are very few starting jobs up for grabs, there is no shortage of depth positions that are an open competition. A big piece of this was Green Bay's decision to simply bet on the team's depth and ability to develop over spending in free agency. With this in mind, let's look at the battles that have a chance to be the most entertaining and impactful.

1. Packers Second Option Behind Josh Jacobs

With the future of Jacobs remaining a clear question moving forward, there is special importance to who the second option is behind the veteran. Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd are the current favorites to win the position, barring a surprise run from a depth piece or another addition to the position, it will be either Brooks or Lloyd taking over for Green Bay.

It is clear that the level of pressure on the position after the franchise has failed to add any further depth. Even if Jacobs is on the field, there will be more focus on Green Bay's depth pieces as the veteran rusher continues to age and face a future that is increasingly uncertain.

2. Receiver Depth Chart

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are the team's primary weapons at the position, and barring injury, this isn't changing. However, there is less clarity around how Savion Williams, Jayden Reed, Skyy Moore, and Isaiah Neyor are going to be lined up. Reed is clearly the favorite to serve as the team's third starter, but this is far from certain, with a great camp run from any of the team's current options able to change this.

Williams has been a featured target in seasons past, but as is the case with much of the roster, consistently staying on the field remains a question mark. It is arguably the most impactful position battle and one that will have the full attention of Packers fans.

3. Cornerback

There is going to be a battle for the second cornerback position with Brandon Cisse as the obvious favorite. Still, Carrington Valentine and Benjamin St. Juste are going to be handed a fighting chance to earn a starting role, making the position one to pay close attention to in Jonathan Gannon's new-look defense.

How the team answers the current secondary concerns will set the tone for the start of the 2026 season. Already, there is a high level of pressure on Jordan Love to carry a defense that is adjusting to a number of new pieces, as well as Gannon taking over as the new coordinator.