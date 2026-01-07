3 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Final Game with Green Bay on Saturday

The Green Bay Packers are limping into the playoffs after spending the first weeks of the 2025 season appearing to be the prohibitive favorites in the NFC. Instead, Green Bay got in on the strength of its early-season wins and a complete collapse from the Detroit Lions. All of this adds up to a sense of urgency to find a way to win against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

If, however, things don't fall Green Bay's way, it is fair to look ahead and consider who might be playing their final game with the Packers if they lose to the Bears this weekend.

1. Malik Willis, QB

Green Bay has come to terms that whenever their playoff run ends, it will be the final game for Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis. The former top prospect has breathed life back into his career under the leadership of head coach Matt LaFleur, leaving every reason to believe someone is going to allow Willis to compete for a starting job next season. It's an incredible opportunity for Willis, but frustrating from a Green Bay perspective.

Whether or not Willis will be forced into action or have a specific package in Saturday's wildcard round is up for debate. Both Jordan Love and Willis have been dealing with injuries in the final three weeks of the regular season, adding mystery as to how healthy either option might be heading into the playoffs.

The ex-Liberty QB was solid whenever he was given a chance this season, completing 85.7% of passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns, and a 145.5 passer rating while also picking up 123 rushing yards and two more TDs on 22 carries.

Regardless of whether or not the backup gets a chance to step on the field, this weekend could very well be his final game in a Packer uniform — even if he doesn't end up playing a snap.

2. Romeo Doubs, WR

Romeo Doubs is consistently frustrating to watch because it is hard to know which version of him will show up. Whether by offensive design or his play style, Doubs is an inconsistent producer that Green Bay doesn't have the needed cap space to retain. Doubs will hit free agency when the season ends and has a solid resume, adding up 724 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the 2025 season. If he were able to add a defining playoff performance, there is no question he will drift far out of Green Bay's price range.

Even if Doubs were to fail to make an impact, it is hard to see the Packers pulling out the checkbook with limited cap space and clear offseason needs. Doubs walking away should create a chance for frustrating first-round pick Matthew Golden to have a larger role in the 2026 offense. Add in Christian Watson's improved performance, and there is no justifiable case to be made that Doubs is going to return.

For the receiver, it has been an up-and-down tenure in Green Bay that is fittingly coming to an end with questions still swirling about his true ceiling. Still, there is too much depth at receiver and investment in Golden to consider re-signing Doubs.

3. Rasheed Walker, LT

Much as is the case with Doubs, Rasheed Walker was on his way out the moment the franchise opted to invest a first-round pick in Jordan Morgan. Walker not only has struggled with injuries, but is likely to garner upwards of $20 million in free agency, according to Spotrac. Given the Packers' limited cap space, it makes sense to turn the page on Walker.

Paying Micah Parsons and Jordan Love top dollar at their respective positions pushed the Packers from an organization that was incredibly flexible to one that must count every penny. That's why Green Bay can't afford to pay Walker, who might become even more expensive than projected if a team is willing to overpay for his services.

If Green Bay loses to the Bears, it might not be long before Walker starts to think about where he'll want to play next. The Packers have enough depth to move on from him, leaving time to tell if there's anything Walker can do to extend his stay in Titletown.

