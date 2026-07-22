3 Packers players with most to prove in training camp

The Green Bay Packers need to step up their game and start the season strong if they want to take back the NFC North. They won't be at full strength to start the campaign, and that will only put more pressure on training camp and the preseason.

The roster should be mostly set, though some guys could lose their starting spots if they have a disappointing camp. Likewise, that means there will be plenty of opportunities to make a strong impression and carve out a bigger role next season.

Whether it's because they've left plenty to be desired or because they can be a breakout candidate for next season, training camp will be particularly crucial to some. With that in mind, we'll talk about the three players who might be under the most pressure to prove their worth in training camp.

3 Packers players to keep an eye on in training camp

MarShawn Lloyd

For years, the Packers have held out hope that MarShawn Lloyd will become a serviceable player. He's crafty, twitchy, and has big-play potential. However, he just can't seem to stay on the field. He can't stay healthy.

As things stand now, he's third in the pecking order behind Josh Jacobs and Chris Brooks, but the Packers will give him every chance he can handle to be their primary backup. If he hasn't lost a step after so many injuries, the spot might be his to lose.

Of course, even if he looks as sharp as ever in training camp and the preseason, the Packers can't rest on their laurels. They must have some sort of insurance for their promising and injury-prone running back.

Carrington Valentine

Carrington Valentine earned a starting spot last season, but it was mostly due to struggles at the position. He wasn't much better than Nate Hobbs, and given his contract situation, he's still a potential cut candidate.

The Packers drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round of the draft, but he's not likely to play much as a rookie, given how patient they usually are with first-year players. That said, they also signed an intriguing pickup in Benjamin St-Juste.

St-Juste has been a backup for most of his career, but he's an underrated and overlooked contributor on defense. If he's healthy, he can give Carrington Valentine a run for his money, especially given how much he struggled last season.

Savion Williams

With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks no longer in the picture, the table is set for Savion Williams to make a name for himself. He barely played as a rookie, but he'll face fewer competition for touches in year two.

The Packers probably wouldn't have traded Wicks if they didn't trust the youngsters. Of course, Matthew Golden will be ahead of him in the pecking order, but he can be the first guy off the bench and prove that he's also worthy of touches with a strong camp.

Christian Watson will be the team's go-to guy, but he's likely to miss time at some point. Williams has to stay ready so he doesn't have to get ready, and nothing might be set in stone in the Packers' wide receiver pecking order right now.