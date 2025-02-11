3 Packers Offseason Moves Required to Overtake Eagles in the NFC
3. Add an Offensive Playmaker
Last but certainly not least, the Packers need to add a true offensive playmaker to their roster.
The offense was good last year, but it left a lot of meat on the bone.
After a promising 2023 campaign, the wide receivers plateaued in 2024 instead of taking the leap Green Bay had hoped for. While there’s plenty of talent in the room, there’s no true No. 1 receiver—and that has to change.
Josh Jacobs said it himself recently: the Packers need a bonafide WR1 to complement the quality pieces they already have.He’s absolutely right. Green Bay can’t afford to take a wait-and-see approach for a second straight season.
If they want to maximize Jordan Love’s development, they need to aggressively pursue a difference-maker via the draft, free agency, or trade—preferably two of those routes.
The draft isn’t particularly deep at receiver, but there are some intriguing options in the first round. If the Packers land someone like Emeka Egbuka, it would be a huge boost. If they miss on him, they can still target quality pass-catchers on Day 2 to fortify the position.
In free agency, Tee Higgins is the headliner. There are concerns about his price tag and injury history, but he would bring a legitimate WR1 skill set to Green Bay.
Then there’s the trade market, where big names like D.K. Metcalf, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and Deebo Samuel could be available. Each of them would provide an instant upgrade to the Packers' passing attack.
No matter the route, the Packers must make a move. Running it back with the same group of wideouts that stalled in 2024 isn’t an option. It’s time to get Love the weapon he needs.
More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: