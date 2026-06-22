2026 NBA Draft: Final mock draft roundup for the Milwaukee Bucks

We're on the precipice of the 2026 NBA Draft, which means everyone has their own ideas about who the Milwaukee Bucks should take at No. 10. To help cut through the noise and give a better picture of which direction they might take with their highest pick in a decade, we've gathered the results of the latest mock drafts from around the basketball world.

Keep in mind, this scenario could quickly be derailed if the rumors are true and Giannis Antetokounmpo gets traded on or before draft night. Although it's far from likely that the Bucks would move the No. 10 pick, reports from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line indicate that the Bucks have been operating like a team that will have multiple first-round picks in this year's draft.

That indicates that one way or another, the Bucks are planning to be active on draft night and are staying prepared for any scenario — whether it be saying goodbye to the greatest player in franchise history or finding a creative solution to keep building around him.

Nonetheless, that No. 10 pick will be a crucial part of the story. Here's who experts think the Bucks are going to take in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Who do draft pundits think the Milwaukee Bucks will take with the 10th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Karim López, Mexico: USA Today,

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville: The Athletic,

Brayden Burries, Arizona: ESPN,

Cameron Carr, Baylor: No Ceilings

Let's first address the elephant in the room... Nate Ament is far and away the No. 1 prospect linked to the Milwaukee Bucks, but I'm not so sure the reasoning is sound. It feels like these mock drafts are assuming a Giannis trade gets done in the next 48 hours, which is still fully plausible, but could also very easily fall apart at the one-yard line.

If Giannis is traded, Ament makes sense as a promising forward with eye-popping measurables and athletic ability at approx. 6-foot-10, 210 lbs with a near seven-foot wingspan and considerable mobility for his size. He's a raw prospect who needs to refine his shot profile and put on some muscle to thrive at the next level, but could be a fascinating project pick if Milwaukee heads for a full rebuild.

The same could be said for Lopez, whose physical attributes are matched by a knack for forcing turnovers in the NBL. His shot and ball skills also need refinement, but while his measurables fall short of Ament by just a hair, Lopez seems further along in his development.

Any of Mikel Brown Jr., Brayden Burries, or Cameron Carr could be a fascinating fit with the Bucks, but the fit would be a bit of a concern alongside the backcourt tandem of Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. So if the Bucks decide to pick a guard or ball-dominant wing, it could signal the end of the KPJ era in Milwaukee this summer.

All our questions will be answered in just a day or two. One way or another, we'll have a clear idea of which direction the Milwaukee Bucks are headed this summer, and after a year and a half of rumors, it'll be rejuvenating to have a better understanding of what this next iteration of Bucks basketball will look like.