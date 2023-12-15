5 Former Packers Failing Miserably With Their New Teams In 2023
The Green Bay Packers underwent a lot of changes last offseason. Not only did they acquire a bunch of new, young talent through the draft, but they let many veterans who had spent considerable time with the team go.
The young players are proving their worth week in and week out. General manager Brian Gutekunst appears to have hit a home run with his 2023 draft class.
He also looks like a genius for letting several veterans walk, as these five players are failing miserably with their new teams in 2023.
1. Former Packers Failing Miserably: Dean Lowry
The Packers are still searching for answers on their defensive line, but it was apparent that letting Dean Lowry leave in free agency was the right move. Lowry signed with the Minnesota Vikings (so it’s a double positive that he’s struggling) and has had the worst season of his career.
According to PFF, his 47.4 grade is the lowest of his career, and ranks 111th among 131 qualified interior defensive linemen this season. The Packers’ defensive line rotation that consists of Devonte Wyatt, Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Colby Wooden, and Karl Brooks hasn’t been perfect, but none of them have a grade lower than 61.9.