5 Teams Packers Need to Lose in Week 15 to Improve Playoff Odds
The Green Bay Packers playoff odds took a big hit following their disappointing Week 14 loss at the hands of the New York Giants. The good news is they still control their own destiny to earn a playoff spot despite being 6-7.
Green Bay needs to get back to their winning ways if they want to have a shot at making the postseason. However, they could also use a little help along the way to improve their playoff odds. Before we dive into five teams they’d like to lose, let’s check out the current playoff standings heading into Week 15:
- San Francisco 49ers (10-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
- Detroit Lions (9-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
- Green Bay Packers (6-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
- New Orleans Saints (6-7)
The Green Bay Packers need these five teams to lose in Week 15 in order to have the best chance of improving their playoff odds.
Minnesota Vikings
The Packers can still make the playoffs without having the Vikings lose this week, but, hey, it’s Minnesota; we always want them to fail. The more they’re stuck in NFL purgatory, the better it is for the Packers. A loss also gives Green Bay a better path to earning the sixth seed and potentially securing a matchup with the Detroit Lions in the first round.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are the first team on the outside looking in. There are five teams who are 6-7 and Green Bay is at the top of them for now. Ironically, they’ve played three of the other four teams, with the Seahawks being the lone exception. Green Bay beat Los Angeles earlier in the season, but creating separation at this point is key.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have the last leg of their brutal schedule this week when they face the Eagles. Their schedule finally lets up after a gauntlet that included two games against the 49ers, one against the Cowboys and this week against Philadelphia. This may be the last best chance Green Bay has at having Seattle take another L.
Atlanta Falcons
The Packers do not own the tie-breaker over the Falcons, so they mustn’t end up in a two-way tie with Atlanta. The Falcons play the Carolina Panthers this week, so a loss is unlikely. However, they’re also still vying for the NFC South crown, as they’re currently in a three-way tie with the Bucs and Saints.
New Orleans Saints
Like the Rams, the Packers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints so it wouldn’t be the worst scenario if they end up tied with Green Bay at the end of the season. Again, it’s still important to create separation. The Saints host the hot Giants, so maybe another upset is in the cards.