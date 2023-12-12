Green Bay Packers Deserved to Lose Against Giants
A significant component that made the Green Bay Packers fun to watch over the last month was their young players playing well. Jordan Love was making strides and his young receivers were rising to the occasion. That was far from the case in an embarrassing loss against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
The Packers looked disjointed, undisciplined, and sloppy in every phase.
Love had an awful game. The ball was not coming out of his hand in an organized manner. He threw duck after duck that floated and quacked in the air, begging the defense to catch it. There were a handful of other throws that badly missed their intended target. He finished a measly 25-for-39 for 218 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one lost fumble.
The Green Bay Packers fumbled away a golden opportunity against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football and deserved to lose.
It’s not like the rest of the offense picked him up, either. There were the usual dropped passes, poor offensive line play and an offense that looked disjointed from start to finish. Matt LaFleur was seen fuming on the sidelines as a result.
The defense was equally poor despite only giving up 24 points. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry seems incapable of adjusting his scheme to fit the team he’s playing. He defended Tommy DeVito the same way he played Patrick Mahomes. Although that worked against the latter, it allowed the former to lead a dominant offensive attack, as the Giants racked up over 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Barry’s passive scheme allowed New York to take the life out of the Packers’ sails anytime Green Bay began to build momentum. On one third-and-nine in the second half, DeVito hit his receiver on a dumpoff pass one yard past the line of scrimmage, and there wasn’t a Packer defender on the television. The receiver was able to gallop to the first down marker.
Special teams was the worst unit. Green Bay has devoted countless roster spots to players who can’t contribute on defense or offense, but are supposed to be special teams’ aces. That hasn’t been the case, as their miscues included several penalties, a fumbled punt return, a missed field goal that had no chance and a botched punt.
At the end of the day, the Packers still had an opportunity to win. They were up one with 93 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, their defense couldn’t stop a listless offense that had only thrown for 105 yards heading into their final drive. Of course, they racked up 53 passing yards on their way to a game-winning field goal. A perfect ending for a Packers’ squad that had no right winning this football game.