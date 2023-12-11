Report: Packers expected to be without RB Aaron Jones vs. Giants
By Paul Bretl
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers are going to be without running back Aaron Jones on Monday night as they take on the New York Giants.
Jones was listed as questionable on the final injury report as he continues to work his way back from an MCL sprain. This past week was his first week back at practice since suffering the injury and was limited all three days.
Without Jones, the Packers will continue to rely heavily on AJ Dillon, who has been picking up steam as of late. During Green Bay’s last five gams, Dillon has been averaging 4.2 yards per carry and an average of 3.09 yards after contact compared to 3.0 yards per rush and 2.44 yards after contact during the team’s first five games of the year.
"“He played really great,” said Jordan Love following the Chiefs’ game. “He ran the ball hard. Obviously at the end of the game, when there’s a situation where the defense knows you’re going to run it and he’s still putting his head down and getting those tough yards. He’s a warrior. He’s going to fight through tackles and get us those extra yards. He’s just a warrior.”"
While Dillon continues to shoulder the workload, Patrick Taylor will likely be utilized once again on obvious passing downs, where he can play the role of pass catcher and blocker.
As we saw against Kansas City and over the last month, when the Packers have a run game to lean on, the passing game very much benefits, specifically off play-action and by helping to open up downfield opportunities. The run game, coupled with motion and misdirection, can be a great way to counter the blitz, which Green Bay will again see a lot of going against New York, who sends pressure at the second-highest rate in football. The Giants, however, have struggled to defend the run, allowing 4.8 yards per attempt this season.
Without Jones, the Packers will have to elevate either the recently signed Kenyan Drake from the practice squad or Ellis Merriweather to provide depth at the position. Merriweather is a 2023 undrafted rookie, who was signed to the Green Bay practice squad last month.
Despite Drake just arriving in Green Bay this week, Matt LaFleur doesn’t have any hesitation about making him active on game day if needed.
"“I think he’s a guy that’s played enough ball,” said LaFleur. “He’s been around enough ball. He’s done a nice job in our walkthroughs in practice. So we will just see where we are going into Monday night.”"
With Baltimore in 2022, Drake averaged 4.4 yards per carry and totaled 482 rushing yards. He is an experienced pass catcher out of the backfield throughout his career, with his most productive seasons as a ball carrier coming in 2019 and 2020, where he recorded almost 1,800 rushing yards. With that said, at most, Drake may only get a few snaps and in all likelihood, he won’t see the field as long as Dillon and Taylor remain healthy.