Packers downgrade CB Jaire Alexander to OUT vs. Giants
By Paul Bretl
After Jaire Alexander was initially listed as questionable on the Green Bay Packers final injury report on Friday, the team has now announced that he will be downgraded to out.
Alexander has been working through a shoulder injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Alexander spoke with the media briefly on Friday and called his injury “week-to-week,” and added that if he is able to play he “1,000 percent” will. Alexander was a limited participant in all three practices this past week.
"“I’m the type of person that always wants to put his best foot forward,” said Alexander on Friday, “and if I can’t put my best foot forward, it’s just tough for me to be out there.“I’ve done that a lot times,” added Alexander about playing through injuries. “I’ve done that a few times this year, but I think with what I got going on now, it’s a little more tough.”"
Without Alexander, the Packers will likely continue to rely on Corey Ballentine to fill in for him. Ballentine has shown to be a willing tackler, and has done well contesting catches and limiting YAC opportunities. He’s been targeted 37 times, allowing a completion rate of 65 percent at 13.4 yards per catch, per PFF.
"“Obviously, there’s things that I could clean up, but I feel like, so far, I’ve done pretty well,” Ballentine said via Bill Huber. “The only thing I would like more is turnovers. But those come. I try not to force it. I don’t want to sacrifice the integrity of the defense trying to chase plays. I want to let it come to me whenever it comes. Put myself in the best position to make the play, play the ball and, when it comes, it’ll come. As of right now, I’m more focused on doing my job and then making sure we win the game.”"
Eric Stokes could also be available after being a full participant each day this week and is listed as questionable. However, it’s been over a year since Stokes has been at full capacity. Just like during his return against Denver, if available, we could see Stokes primarily used on special teams to help ease him back in.
This is a Giants offense that wants to run the ball, but in the passing game, Darius Slayton and WanDale Robinson have been two go-to targets for Tommy DeVito, while Jalin Hyatt has provided the offense with a vertical presence. As a team this season, New York’s 6.2 yards per pass ranks 26th. The Packers pass rush can provide the secondary with a lot of help by pressuring DeVito, who has been playing behind a very shaky offensive line.
Alexander has played in five games this season, missing Weeks 3, 7, and 10 through 14. He’s allowed 19 receptions on 26 targets (73.1 percent) at 13.0 yards per catch with five pass breakups.