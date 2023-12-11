Packers vs. Giants Inactives: Several key staters out
By Paul Bretl
Now 90 minutes before kickoff, the Green Bay Packers announced their inactives list ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants. Here is a closer look at what you need to know and the potential impact on tonight’s game.
Packers Inactives
Jaire Alexander
Aaron Jones
Quay Walker
Christian Watson
Caleb Jones
Kyu Blu Kelly
Although there are some key players on Green Bay’s inactives list, there aren’t any surprises. The team downgraded Jaire Alexander from questionable to out on Sunday. NFL Network reported Monday morning that the Packers were expected to be without Aaron Jones, while Quay Walker was listed as doubtful and Christian Watson out on Friday.
Corey Ballentine will continue to get the start at cornerback with Alexander sidelined. Alexander spoke to the media briefly on Friday and did say that it was only his shoulder that was keeping him out, adding that he still doesn’t have full range of motion. Alexander mentioned that the coaching staff has been understanding throughout the season and that if he’s able to play, he “1,000 percent” would.
"“I’m the type of person that always wants to put his best foot forward,” said Alexander on Friday, “and if I can’t put my best foot forward, it’s just tough for me to be out there.“I’ve done that a lot times,” added Alexander about playing through injuries. “I’ve done that a few times this year, but I think with what I got going on now, it’s a little more tough.”"
The top priority for the Green Bay defense will be slowing the Giants run game. If able to do that, the front should have the opportunity to get after quarterback Tommy DeVito, who ranks in the top 10 in turnover-worthy pass rate the last few weeks. Darius Slayton and WanDale Robinson have been DeVito’s top targets while Jalin Hyatt has provided the offense with a downfield presence.
With no Jones at running back, the Packers will continue to lean heavily on AJ Dillon with Patrick Taylor seeing snaps on obvious passing downs. This is a Giants defense that does have Dexter Lawrence in the middle, but has also allowed 4.8 yards per rush this season. As we saw against Kansas City, the run game took some bit away from the Chiefs’ ability to blitz and opened up opportunities in the passing game, specifically off play-action.
Isaiah McDuffie will fill in for Quay Walker with Eric Wilson potentially seeing some snaps in obvious running situations. As already alluded to, slowing Saquon Barkley and the run game will be crucial for the Packers. Swarming to the ball carrier, filling running lanes, and shedding blocks if needed will be a must for the Green Bay linebackers.
Without Watson, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said that it would be a group effort to make up for what the team loses with not having Watson’s downfield speed. While there is no replacing that element, one thing this offense does have going for it right now is that on any given play, Jordan Love has shown that he will throw the ball to a wide variety of pass catching options, which keeps the defense off balanced, guessing, and creates better spacing with the secondary having to defend the entire field.
"“I feel great about the other guys,”said LaFleur. “I think they’ve really developed and we’ve got a lot of guys that we can move in different spots that can help pick up for that loss. When one guy is not there it’s an opportunity for the rest of that group and I think those guys are ready for that challenge.”"
Caleb Jones is inactive once again, which has been the case for the last month-plus. At offensive tackle, Jones is the fourth option at the moment. Even without Alexander and Eric Stokes, the Packers have added Robert Rochell recently, who has been a regular on special teams, while David Long was claimed on waivers this past week, allowing them to make Kelly inactive. Kelly has only appeared against Detroit with Green Bay.
Darnell Savage, who was listed as questionable with a chest injury, will play. The safeties will have to play an important role in run defense.