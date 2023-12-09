Packers vs. Giants Final Injury Report: Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander Questionable
By Paul Bretl
Following the Green Bay Packers final practice ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants, Matt LaFleur announced the team’s final injury report. Here is everything you need to know and the potential impact of it all on Monday’s game.
Packers Final Injury Report
Jaire Alexander (shoulder) – Questionable
Aaron Jones (knee) – Questionable
Quay Walker (shoulder) – Doubtful
Christian Watson (hamstring) – Out
Eric Stokes (hamstring) – Questionable
Darnell Savage (chest) – Questionable
Jaire Alexander practiced all week in a limited fashion as he has been for the last few weeks as he works his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers. Alexander briefly spoke with reporters on Friday saying that the shoulder injury was the only reason he has missed time and that if he can play, he “1,000 percent” will, but added that he is still week-to-week.
"“I’m the type of person that always wants to put his best foot forward,” said Alexander on Friday, “and if I can’t put my best foot forward, it’s just tough for me to be out there.“I’ve done that a lot times,” added Alexander about playing through injuries. “I’ve done that a few times this year, but I think with what I got going on now, it’s a little more tough.”"
Getting Alexander back on the field will always be a welcomed sight, but if he can’t go, the Packers will stick with the trio of Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Corey Ballentine. It’s worth noting that Eric Stokes was a full participant in all three practices and could come off IR this week, which would result in a corresponding cut to make room for him on the 53-man roster. However, like last time, Stokes will need to ramp up and my guess is that if he plays most of his snaps will come on special teams.
Darius Slayton and WanDale Robinson have been go to targets at receiver for quarterback Tommy DeVito while Jalin Hyatt has been a downfield target for him.
"”I tell him all the time, I’m living vicariously through Carrington,” said Alexander.” When he makes a play, I make a play. It’s just good to see.”Those guys are playing well. Those guys are playing well. They’re aggressive. We just got to keep it going.”"
Aaron Jones continues to work his way back from an MCL sprain, with LaFleur saying that he is progressing. Jones did practice all three days this week in a limited capacity. Jones said on Friday that he feels close, but it’s about ramping up to full speed right now.
"“I would say just being able to put that foot in the ground and then get up to full speed,” Jones said. “The only thing you don’t know is when you’re taking a hit, you don’t know until that happens. But I feel like it’s more when you’re running around, you have your full range of motion, you’re able to cut, put your foot in the ground the way you want to.”"
Jones has missed the last two games with that injury and in his absence, the team has relied heavily on AJ Dillon with some opportunities for Patrick Taylor here and there on passing downs. Just like against Kansas City, the opportunity for the Green Bay run game to find some success against New York should be there, with the Giants allowing 4.8 yards per rush this season. As we’ve seen in recent weeks, when the run game can be leaned on, it sets up play-action, and in general, opens up opportunities in the passing game.
Darnell Savage returned got action last week after missing four games on IR with a calf injury. He did not practice on Thursday, but was limited the last two days. If he can’t go, Rudy Ford will get the start next to Jonathan Owens. LaFleur has mentioned on a few occasions this season how much Savage has grown into a leadership role within the secondary, not to mention that his play has been improved as well, specifically being in on more plays near the line of scrimmage.
Lastly, the team will be without Christian Watson and likely Quay Walker, neither of whom practiced at all during the week. Watson is nursing a hamstring injury and Walker a shoulder injury, both of which were sustained this past Sunday.
Earlier in the week, Watson mentioned that he didn’t believe this hamstring injury was as sever as the one he was dealing with at the beginning of the season that kept him out for three games. In the last two games, Watson has 12 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich mentioned on Friday that it would probably be a by-committee approach in an effort to try to replace Watson’s downfield presence.
"”Obviously, Christian is a big part of our offense and he’s really hit his groove,” said LaFleur on Saturday. “That’s obviously not great because it took him a minute to get going within our system this year. It’s a shame and he made so many great plays the last few weeks. But I feel great about the other guys. I think they’ve really developed and we’ve got a lot of guys that we can move in different spots that can help pick up for that loss. When one guy is not there it’s an opportunity for the rest of that group and I think those guys are ready for that challenge.”"
If the offensive line can continue to hold their own against the blitz, the Packers’ passing game should be able to find some success against the Giants secondary that is allowing 6.7 yards per pass this season, which ranks in the bottom third of the NFL. With that said, if not careful against another blitz-heavy opponent, this also a unit that has generated eight interceptions in the just the last three games. Kansas City and Los Angeles also threw quite a few blitzes at Green Bay, and for the most part, the offense held up well.
Without Walker, Isaiah McDuffie will get another start, with Eric Wilson probably seeing some snaps as well during obvious running downs. McDuffie has filled in well this season when called upon, and priority No. 1 for the Green Bay defense this week will be slowing Saquon Barkley and the Giants run game. If they can do so and put the offense in obvious passing downs, they should have the opportunity to really get after DeVito behind a shaky New York offensive line.
"”Isaiah is just so reliable,” said LaFleur, “whether it’s on teams or defense. He’s played a lot of snaps for us this year. He’s been in, been out, depending on the other guys’ availability. But I think when called upon he’s always answered the ball and excited for his opportunities as well.”"