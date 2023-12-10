4 Teams Packers Need to Lose in Week 14 to Improve Playoff Odds
Even though the Green Bay Packers don’t play on Sunday, they have a lot to root for regarding the outcomes in Week 14. If the dominos fall correctly, their Monday Night Football contest against the New York Giants could have an even better outlook regarding the Packers’ playoff odds.
As it stands, Green Bay controls its own destiny. If they win out, they’ll make the postseason. However, it never hurts to get some help, and that’s precisely what could happen on Sunday.
The NFC playoff standings look like this heading into Week 14
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-3)
- Detroit Lions (9-3)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
- Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
- Green Bay Packers (6-6)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
- New Orleans Saints (5-7)
The Green Bay Packers need these four teams to lose in Week 14 in order to have the best chance of improving their playoff odds.
Los Angeles Rams
With the Packers and Rams tied at 6-6 and the Packers holding the tie-breaker due to a head-to-head victory, Green Bay isn’t as worried about Los Angeles as some other teams. However, it’s always best to create separation. The Rams have a challenging game against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Hopefully, this loss is a slam dunk.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks also have a challenging game as they play the 49ers for the second time in three weeks. Thanks to a brutal schedule, Seattle has been a sinking ship over the last month. They’ll play the Eagles next week as well.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota is also trending in the wrong direction. The Joshua Dobbs magic has expired already, and they’re searching for answers at quarterback. Justin Jefferson should return this week which will make life a heck of a lot easier for whoever their quarterback is. They also have a defense that is playing tough. The Vikings beat the Packers earlier in the season, and they have another game in Week 17.
Detroit Lions
I’m getting greedy on this one, as I still believe the Packers can make their longshot odds of winning the NFC North come to fruition. That bid starts with a big upset against the Bears this week. Detroit would likely need to lose four of their final five games to make the Packers’ dreams of winning the North a reality.